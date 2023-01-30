Submit Release
Bellmedex is Revolutionizing Healthcare With MediFusion: The Complete EHR Solution Certified by ONC and SLI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellmedex, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services and healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of MediFusion, a complete electronic health record (EHR) solution. MediFusion has received certification from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC HIT) and Gaming Laboratories International, LLC dba SLI Compliance (SLI) before its launch.

MediFusion is a comprehensive EHR solution that streamlines the healthcare workflow by providing healthcare professionals with a single, centralized platform for managing patient records. It also offers a patient portal that enables patients to access their health information and communicate with their healthcare providers.

The ONC HIT certification confirms that MediFusion meets the federal government's standards for EHR technology, including patient data security and privacy, and the ability to share patient information electronically. The SLI certification ensures that MediFusion complies with the industry's standards for data security, data integrity, and patient privacy.

"We are thrilled to launch MediFusion and to receive these certifications," said CEO of Bellmedex, Mr. Qazafi Qureshi. "Our team has worked hard to develop a solution that not only simplifies the healthcare workflow but also meets the highest standards for patient data security and privacy. We are confident that Medifusion will be a valuable asset to healthcare providers and patients alike."

About Bellmedex

Bellmedex is a leading provider of healthcare solutions that improve the delivery of care and the patient experience. All solutions are designed to streamline the healthcare workflow, increase efficiency, and reduce costs.

For more information about MediFusion, please visit https://www.medifusion.com

Contact Information:
Andy Smith
Manager Marketing
andy.smith@bellmedex.com
4252761814‬

