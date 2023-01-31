Announcing Nanny Agency 2.0: Thriving By Design Nanny Agency

Innovative New Nanny Agency is Optimizing Child Development

A child’s brain forms trillions of connections. If they are not used repeatedly or often enough, they are eliminated. Early childhood is the time to build either a strong, or fragile foundation” — Leslie A. Forstadt, Ph.D.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative nanny agency that is designed to optimize child development during the window of opportunity present during the first few years has launched its nationwide services in January of 2023. And they are looking for parents to partner with in optimizing their child’s developmental potential.

Thriving By Design Nanny Agency is designed to address the massive opportunity to optimize child development during the first few years of life where the growth of new neural circuits explodes creating vast connections within the brain, but after the first few years that growth declines rapidly.

"There is a once in a lifetime window of opportunity during the first 3 years that is being drastically under-leveraged" - Brandon Hamberg, CEO, Thriving By Design Nanny Agency

By guiding the nannies with thoughtful management and ongoing training, Thriving By Design Nanny Agency is able to consistently optimize young children's (ages 0-3) developmental potential, for growth regarding cognitive, linguistic, emotional, social, and motor skills and ensure that every child develops an emotionally secure attachment to one of their first primary caregivers; their nanny.

In order to make sure the children are developing emotionally and socially and attaining that secure attachment, they train the nannies on the best nurturing styles and attitudes to use when interacting with the babies relying on the widely accepted and approved Attachment and Object Relation theories.

And to maximize the developmental potential, they provide daily activity schedules to their nannies based on the current developmental aptitude and appetites of each child. These activities center around several key areas of development: emotional intelligence and executive function, fine and gross motor skills, sensory development and observation, and problem solving and learning how to learn.

Optimal development means so much for the children, their families, and our entire world; and that starts with ensuring they get a robust social and emotional foundation from which to thrive in an increasingly complex world.

Furthermore, as science has begun to allow us to really appreciate the incredible window of opportunity that is present during the first 3 years (1 million new neural connections are formed every second), Thriving By Design Nanny Agency has cultivated a program that can give our children the promise of their full potential regarding helpful life skills not just for wellbeing, but for success in life’s opportunities.

It is because of this knowledge that Thriving By Design Nanny Agency has taken up the mission to drastically improve how we nourish the potential that lies within our children. A potential that is being neglected, where early child care is characterized by digital distractions and services where people "watch" our children instead of providing them the consistently engaging and interactive experiences they need to thrive.

To use their services, there is a $499 Ramp Up Fee that provides extra fuel for their recruitment efforts to ensure you find a nanny that is perfect for your family, and the hourly rate ranges from about $30 on up depending on your needs and the nanny’s qualifications.

About Thriving By Design Nanny Agency

Thriving By Design Nanny Agency is a nationwide provider of premium nanny services. The company directly employs nannies who take care to consistently provide developmentally appropriate support that nourishes the child’s cognitive, linguistic, social, emotional, and motor skills development.

How Early Experiences Help a Child's Brain Develop