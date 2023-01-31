Power Up, Not Down with Car Battery Advice from Ford Service Coupon

Ford Logo A working car battery will start the engine and power every electronic within the vehicle. Every vehicle needs auto care. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is striving to make this essential need more accessible to the surrounding communities.

Battery services are among the many responsibilities vehicle owners have to pay attention to. Without them, they'll find out the hard way what happens.

CINICINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the necessary and frequent auto services car owners have to remember, battery services are often forgotten. Although it's often put on the back burner in the face of the all-important oil changes or new tires, any automobile today wouldn't work without a functional battery. Ford Service Coupon is here to stress the importance of battery services, especially during the colder weather.

The Everyday Working Life of a Car Battery

Although batteries serve as the focal point of several key functions, most car owners should understand the most important two. Car batteries do the following things:

1. Provide the spark or power to start the engine

2. Power all of the electrical appliances and accessories within the vehicle

Without a working battery, the engine won't start, and even the most capable driver will be stranded. A weakening battery can affect certain functions within the vehicle, such as causing dimmer headlights or flickering displays on the infotainment center or dashboard. Of course, there are ways to bring a presumably dead battery back to life, but it's still best to let a professional mechanic check it out afterward.

The battery in standard cars works in conjunction with an alternator. Although the battery is in charge of starting the engine, the alternator provides most of the power that flows through the vehicle. This lesser-known part churns out the necessary power by converting mechanical energy into electricity while the vehicle is running.

Electricity is produced as the belt spins around the alternator. The electricity is converted so that the battery can store it or use it, effectively keeping a standard vehicle on the road working. Despite their bulky size, car parts are surprisingly sensitive, and if any part of the electrical system is out, it'll affect how much power the car is getting.

For example, if a car sits around without being powered on long enough, the battery will drain and die in its spot. In another example, if there's a defect with the alternator belt, it won't be able to charge the battery and/or provide the vehicle with enough power to keep it running. Either way, a car owner is likely to find themselves stranded on the side of the road or jump-starting their vehicle far more often than they'd like.

Extreme Temperatures CAN Affect Battery Life & Output

Most people know that low temperatures can affect batteries in some way, shape, or form. For example, a vehicle might have issues starting on a cold morning despite it working just fine the night prior. That's why it's good to know that extreme lows and extreme highs can affect the battery capacity, i.e., how many amp-hours it can hold.

Battery capacity is reduced as temperatures lower and increases as temperatures get hotter. That's why batteries tend to "die" more often during the dead of winter. The standard rating for batteries occurs at room temperature (about 77 degrees Fahrenheit). When it reaches freezing temperatures, the battery capacity is reduced by about 20%.

Of course, although the capacity is increased during the summer, that doesn't mean there aren't adverse effects. The battery capacity might increase, but the battery life decreases at warmer temperatures. Do the math – for every 15 degrees over 77, the battery life is cut in half. Most car batteries can last up to three to five years, so operating at 92 degrees for a single day can cut five years to two and a half years max.

Drivers might not be able to change what temperature it is outside. However, parking the car in a garage or an area that's less affected by outdoor temperatures will allow the battery to operate in better conditions. Bringing in the vehicle for routine maintenance will also allow mechanics to inspect the battery and give any further advice about how best to maintain the car battery.

Frequent & Necessary Routine Battery Services

The best way to prevent any car battery issues from occurring is to service it routinely. Having the car battery inspected from time to time can prevent battery issues from occurring while on the road or before an important event. Whether the car owner or a mechanic does it, the first step is to inspect the battery visually and test its performance at least once a year. Once it's been inspected, measures can be taken to ensure the battery is back or remains in working condition. A few common battery services include the following:

- Cleaning cables, connections, and battery terminals

- Replacing any worn or damaged cables

- Tightening loose connections and cables

- Complete battery replacement (if necessary)

Standard batteries last at least three to five years if they're well-maintained. After that, even the most well-cared-for batteries will start showing signs of age and deterioration. As the years creep up on a car battery, it's best to inspect it more frequently.

Electric & Hybrid Car Batteries

Electric and hybrid car batteries are almost completely different breeds of batteries compared to the ones often used in gas-powered vehicles. All-electric and hybrid cars get their necessary power differently than traditional gas cars. These types of cars are either more heavily reliant on battery power or charge their batteries differently while the car is operating. That's why the battery services needed for these vehicles will differ from the "norm."

The consensus is that these batteries are larger than the ones used in traditional gas and diesel vehicles. However, there's a difference between batteries used in electric vehicles and hybrid ones. Other than the slight changes in size, the largest difference is in the way these batteries are used.

Firstly, the flow of power in and out of the battery is different for electrical and hybrid vehicles. The other major difference would be the total voltage of the installed battery pack. Considering these batteries have to power the entire vehicle, these batteries pack more voltage than the standard battery.

Even electric and hybrid batteries need service. Although they last much longer than standard batteries, they can't last forever. For example, most hybrid batteries can last twice as long as standard car batteries but will still need a replacement after six to ten years. Not to mention an electric car's battery, which is intricately linked to the engine.

Car batteries tend to be forgotten until they act up. However, without a working battery, no vehicle will be able to power up and get back on the road. Every driver should be on top of their battery maintenance to ensure no issues occur while they're on the road. That's why car owners should be sure to bring their vehicles to an appropriate dealership or auto shop for a battery test and inspection at least once a year.

Affording maintenance service can be difficult for many. Still, it doesn't have to be with Ford Service Coupon, a money-saving service available to all Ford customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee areas who need to save on essential auto services. Maintenance is a crucial part of owning any vehicle, and Ford Service Coupon aims to help drivers across the country get the services they need the most at a price no one can beat. For more information on how Ford Service Coupon is helping these communities call 859-341-6603 or email them at info@fordservicecoupon.com.