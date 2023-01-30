Submit Release
Entrex Carbon Market announces trading Sharia compliant revenue shares securities for carbon offset project financing

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, LLC today announced the launch of short-term carbon offset project financings via tradable Sharia compliant securities.

“We’ve been approached by a number of Middle East investors who would like to invest in carbon offset projects pursuant to Sharia dictums” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Our trading platform now offers both short-term fixed income carbon offset project financings and now we offer Sharia compliant versions.”

“Our initiatives with over 200 carbon offset projects require over $520 million in short term project funding: therefore, we need to offer all alternative investors access to product that fits their investment thesis” said Tom Harblin Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market.

“By adding the Sharia investment products to our platform, we expand the tradable product which our relationship with THETA Trading shall provide to its institutional clients” said W. Taylor Poole, who leads the St. Petersburg, Florida team.

“Entrex offers a regulatory compliant market to find, research, track, manage and trade securitized carbon offsets” continued Poole. “And now we can offer institutional investors access to carbon offset project financings for global invests in an investment structure which meets their compliance needs”.

Further details available at www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com

About Entrex:

Entrex Holding Company, LLC (EHCo, LLC) was founded in 2001 as a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. The company establishes regulatory-compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents in originating, structuring, placing, trading, settling and servicing securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry leaders, Entrex platforms allow investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities by geography, sector or commodity. Entrex Carbon Market, LLC is a majority-owned subsidiary of Entrex Holding Company. CarbonEase is the branded product of the Entrex Carbon Offset Company, LLC. NewLeaf is the branded product of Entrex NewLeaf, LLC. www.entrexcarbonmarket.com

For further information: Stephen H. Watkins, CEO, Entrex Carbon Market, (561) 465-7580

Stephen Watkins
Entrex Holding Company
+1 954-856-6659
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

Entrex Securities and Trading 1 minute intro

