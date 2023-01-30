MDC offers free firearm selection class for beginners Feb. 9 in Parkville

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Beginning hunters or target shooters need to acquire a gun that fits the sport they plan to pursue. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Firearm Selection for Beginner class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville.

“With literally thousands to choose from, choosing the right firearm for you can be a daunting task,” said Nathan Woodland, MDC outdoor education center manager. “Our range staff is often asked what is the best gun to buy? The answer generally given is, it depends.”

MDC’s certified instructors will discuss different types of firearms and help participants use a systematic approach to determine what type is best for them. For hunters for example, factors such as the type of wild game they plan to hunt, where they hunt, ammunition that can be used, and the hunter’s physical abilities are all things to be considered.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yw.