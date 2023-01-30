Wisconsin Woodworker Wins "Woodcraft Sawsome Sweepstakes!"

Wisconsin, Texas and Colorado residents won prizes in the "Woodcraft Sawsome Sweepstakes."

Drew Christensen is the proud owner of a brand-new SawStop Compact Table Saw and Stand after he was selected as Grand Prize Winner of the "Woodcraft Sawsome Sweepstakes!"

A resident of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, and a Woodcraft of Milwaukee customer, Christensen's name was picked in a random drawing from 47,667 eligible entries.

Woodcraft partnered with SawStop to sponsor the sweepstakes.

Second Prize – Colleen Helz of Montgomery, Texas

Third Prize – Steve Ward of Centennial, Colorado

"Woodcraft congratulates these winners and wishes them well in their woodworking journeys," President and CEO Jack Bigger said. "Also thanks to SawStop for joining with Woodcraft to offer the sweepstakes."

Christensen also won a $500 Woodcraft Gift Card, a WoodRiver Glue Line Rip Saw Blade and a SawStop Swag Pack (a hat, thermos, water bottle, mug, 5 carpenter pencils, safety glasses, socks, and tape measure).

A woodworker who does a lot of home renovation and cabinetry, Christensen said he is currently finishing a shed to serve as his shop and hopes to have it finished soon. He said his first project in the shop with the SawStop will be installing board and batten in his home's foyer. And, with his new work area and woodworking equipment, he anticipates more than renovation projects in his future.

Helz received a $250 Woodcraft Gift Card, Woodcraft Swag Pack (Woodgrain Water Bottle, Leather Patch Hat, and Enamel Mug), and a 1-Year "Woodcraft Magazine" Subscription. A Woodcraft of Houston North customer, Helz said she is primarily a woodturner but has built furniture and wooden truck for her grandson.

Ward won a $50 Woodcraft Gift Card, a Woodcraft Swag Pack, and a 1-Year "Woodcraft Magazine" Subscription. Woodcraft of Denver customer Ward is a luthier who makes high-end acoustic guitars for studio musicians and performing musicians.

