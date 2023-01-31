London Gold is Excited to Announce the Creation of a New Custom Design by Ascensio Designs
Ascensio Designs is an award-winning designer who works with London Gold to create unique designs for their clients.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold is thrilled to announce the creation of a new custom design by Ascensio Designs, an innovative jewelry brand known for its unique approach to fine jewelry. The brand is known for its ability to create stunning pieces of jewelry that are both timeless and contemporary. The new Ascensio Designs custom design is a beautiful example of this, with its classic, timeless look that is still modern and fresh.
Ascencio Designs's exquisite jewelry is the perfect choice for anyone looking to make a bold fashion statement.The design features an 18k rose gold head with three emerald cut side diamonds on each side weighing a total of .87 carats. The center diamond is a 1.53 carat Radiant cut, fancy brownish pink color, I1 Clarity. This beautiful new custom design can be ordered in any size and shape to fit anyone's needs or preferences.
This ring was created to celebrate London Gold's commitment to customer service and quality products. It was designed in collaboration with Ascencio Designs to ensure that it truly represents what the company stands for: excellence and innovation within the fine jewelry industry. This diamond is available for purchase on London Gold's website.
About the Company:
London Gold
London Gold prides itself in being a retailer that is not only a place where people go to shop for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place they think of when they need something special. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. They carry imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14 karat, 18 karat and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. Their selection of precious stones is unparalleled, and they carry beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems. London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
