TOTALMED NAMED A TOP RATED STAFFING FIRM FOR 2022

APPLETON, WI, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TotalMed, a staffing agency for healthcare professionals, is proud to announce that it has been named a Top Rated Staffing Firm for 2022. This recognition from Great Recruiters recognizes TotalMed’s achievements in candidate experience, organizational efficiency, and brand reputation.

Joining the ranks of over 100 prestigious firms, TotalMed has demonstrated their commitment to capturing and acting on candidate and client reviews, and to using those insights to provide even better experiences to the people they serve. In the second half of 2022, TotalMed received 2360 reviews and achieved a 4.86 star rating.

“This exciting honor reflects the wonderful work that TotalMed has accomplished over the past year toward creating great candidate experiences,” said Tom Horan, Vice President of Recruitment. “Being a Top Rated Staffing Firm means we’re proactively measuring and continuously improving the candidate experience throughout their journey—all while boosting organizational efficiency through automation and real-time insights and enhancing our brand and online reputation.”

The Great Recruiters Top Rated awards provide external validation that TotalMed is a leader in the healthcare staffing sector. “I could not be more proud of the hard work our Top Rated award winners have put in every day to earn this award,” said Adam Conrad, Great Recruiters founder and chief experience officer. “Our Top Rated staffing firms show that creating and measuring great experiences is key to being competitive in 2023 and beyond. It’s an honor to work with this cohort of industry leaders.”

Great Recruiters is an experience management and brand promotion platform that automates online review capture down to the desk level, enabling users to provide better experiences, increase referrals, improve organizational efficiency and quality assurance, and grow their brand reputation. To learn more and connect with TotalMed’s outstanding recruiter team, visit https://app.greatrecruiters.com/companies/totalmed.

About TotalMed

TotalMed is a top 10 travel nursing and healthcare staffing agency with the mission of igniting purpose in healthcare. The organization staffs nurses, therapists, pharmacists and other clinicians of all specialties in all 50 states. They offer local and travel jobs and match caregivers with the right organization to assist both facilities and patients. As an organization, they focus on putting highly skilled staff into facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a better patient experience.

