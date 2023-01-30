ITS Logistics Drayage and Intermodal VP Paul Brashier to Share Port and Rail Outlook at Manifest 2023

--ITS Logistics executive Paul Brashier to discuss the current drayage market and the beneficial cargo owner’s response--

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Brashier, Vice President, Drayage and Intermodal for ITS Logistics, will share his 2023 forecast for North American coastal and inland port movements at Manifest 2023. Brashier will be a panelist in the session “Drayage Doesn’t Have to Suck – Solving Backlogs Through Collaboration” on Tues., Jan. 31, from 3:40 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. PST.

Brashier, whose port insights are featured monthly in the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index, will also share an overview of the drayage market and how beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) are responding to the current industry climate.

ITS, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, provides port and rail drayage services in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps throughout North America.

“Manifest is the perfect audience to connect the ripple effect of port and rail movements to the overall global supply chain forecast,” said Brashier. “Every month I’m boots on the ground with industry professionals discussing the challenges that they are facing from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) negotiations to the lack of ocean chassis availability,” continued Brashier. “These are all disruptions within our industry and ITS will continue to monitor such events every day as the year progresses to remain an asset to our customers.”

The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. This month’s index focused on the Lunar New Year holiday and its impact on volumes for the Atlantic and Gulf Coast Regions.

Manifest, the premiere gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and investors in a showcase of the cutting edge of Logistics and Supply Chain, begins on Tuesday, Jan 31 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

To learn more about ITS Logistics, its 3PL services, and employment opportunities, visit ITS Logistics.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet ranked #39, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

