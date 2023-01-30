Global Drone Pharmacy Delivery Market Represents 18% Of The Total Drone Delivery Industry, States Fact.MR

Increasing Aging Population Along With Rising Chronic Diseases Across The World Will Enable The Growth Of Drone Pharmacy Delivery Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone pharmacy delivery market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 64.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 447.4 million by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% over the next 10 years.



Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 447.4 Million Growth Rate (2022-2032) 21.4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone pharmacy delivery market is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 447.4 million by the end of 2033.

The majority of the spending on drone pharmacy delivery is contributed by commercial end users.

North America to maintain its status quo with a market share of 43%.

Indian drone pharmacy delivery market to witness a growth of CAGR 27.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Competitive Landscape

The global drone pharmacy delivery industry is in an unorganized state. Very few prominent market players have a global presence, and most of the market share is captured by local players. The industry has witnessed a few notable mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. The drone pharmacy delivery market is highly funded also.

In April 2022, Zipline, a market leader in drone delivery along with Toyota Tsusho Corp, a logistic company will start delivering medicines in Japan’s Goto Island. With the help of drones, the delivery time can be reduced to 30 minutes from earlier several hours.

In August 2022, UK’s leading pharmacy chain company, Boots completed the country’s first drone pharmacy delivery. The pharmacy chain partnered with medical drone startup Apian to complete the delivery.

Key Companies Profiled

Aergility

Aerialoop

Aerit

Antwork

Aviant

Dove Air

Droneup

F-Drones

Flying Basket

Flytrex

Jedsy

Manna

Matternet

Mission Go

Rakuten Drone

SkyDrop

Speed Bird



Market Development

The global drone medicine delivery market is still trying to take a shape of an organized industry. The industry is witnessing heavy participation from many investment firms along with a few notable mergers & acquisitions. The market players are also partnering with pharmaceutical firms to deliver prototypes, samples, and medicines to their respective facilities.

In November 2022, Sky Air, a drone delivery start-up in India raised seed funding of US$ 1.7 million from a group of investors including LetsVenture, Lead Angels, and others.

Segmentation of the Drone Pharmacy Delivery Market

By Capacity Type : Up to 5 lbs 6-10 lbs Above 10 lbs

By Customer Type : Retail Commercial

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the drone pharmacy delivery market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of capacity (Up to 5 lbs, 6-10 lbs, Above 10 lbs), customer type (Retail, Commercial), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

