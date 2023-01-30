Industrial Automation Market Key Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Artificial Intelligence that Drives Sales. Track More Trends with Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA Industrial Automation market is thriving, with a swift 7% growth rate and an impressively high valuation of US$ 28.8 billion. Technology advancements in the nation are driving this evolution - propelling it to become leading economy on the global stage

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial automation market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 40.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to be US$ 81.4 billion by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.



The rising demand for high-quality and enhanced productivity is fueling the adoption of industrial automation. The growing advanced technologies such as 5G, AR, and the Internet of Things boost the market expansion. Several end-use industries are rising the demand for industrial automation to reduce labor work and limit production timing.

Rising digital technologies, investment companies, and innovations are increasing the adoption of industrial automation. Manufacturers are growing the market by deploying cloud-based systems, real-time data, and better efficiency. End-use industries, including oil & gas, food & beverages, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others, are expanding the market growth.

Automotive Industry significantly drives the Market Growth

Growing demand for industrial automation in the automation sector boosts the market growth. Several automakers maintain efficiency and accuracy to enhance

the performance of machinery. Automotive is an essential sector that captures a significant global market share. The rising number of vehicles and advanced electric vehicles is increasing the adoption of industrial automation.

The innovation of robotic systems in automotive is expanding the market growth. The increasing demand for advanced skills, machine learning, and mechatronics drives market opportunities. Apart from it, the electronic industry is further expected to drive market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The industrial automation market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 81.4 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.2%, the global market increasing from 2022 to 2033.

The United States industrial automation market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.3%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The China market is expected to capture a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Japan's market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players play a significant share in the global market by innovating advanced devices. These players are adopting better technology and new marketing skills to upsurge the market opportunities. These players are adopting several marketing strategies to uplift the market, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Leading Players in the Market are:

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

General Electric

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

FANUC

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Recent Developments in the Industrial Automation Market are:

In January 2022, Fuji Electric announced its new plant system in Tokyo. The new plant expands its production level with an area of 13,030 meters.





In March 2020, Epson Robots announced its partnership with Air Automation Engineering to provide better technical services in the United States.





In March 2021, an American-based company- Suez, partnered with Schneider Electric to provide digital solutions in water cycle management.





In January 2021, Omron developed its new series robot named SCARA. The robot fastens the work with more efficiency. It is one of the lightweight and better-performance robot series.





In November 2020, Rockwell Automation announced its new asset management software version. It helps to update, recover and handle the work with automation devices.





Industrial Automation Market by Category



By Deployment:

Industrial Robots

Machine Vision System

Process Analyzer

Field Instruments

Human Machine Interface

Industrial PC

Industrial Sensors

Industrial 3D Printing

Vibration Monitoring



By Component:

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Programmable Logic Controller

Distributed Control System

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Safety

Plant Asset Management

By End-use Industry:

Oil & Gas, Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductors

Metals & Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA

