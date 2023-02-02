Nigerian American Company ChicNiCity Debuts Ethnic-Inspired Clothing for Modern Women on HSN
EINPresswire.com/ -- ChicNiCity will offer an exclusive collection to HSN customers. The collection comprises clothing inspired by ethnic colors and prints, with a blend of contemporary design elements and silhouettes.
Available are chic, versatile and boutique style pieces, designed for the modern woman seeking cultural sophistication through fashion.
HSN is part of Qurate Retail Group, the largest player in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages.
“We are very excited to debut our brand at HSN. For our first collection, we have carefully curated pieces inspired by our bestsellers, pieces which are not only beloved by our customers, but those we also know the HSN customer will absolutely love”, said Boye "Bibi" Asenuga, Founder of ChicNiCity. “HSN provides an unparalleled platform to foster the growth of entrepreneurs. As a small business owner, I have benefitted from the support of the HSN team to embark on this retail journey, and I am truly grateful for this opportunity”.
Boye "Bibi" Asenuga is the CEO/Co-Founder of ChicNiCity. She is an Apparel Development and Production Consultant, with over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry.
Boye is a trained lawyer and a proud alumna of the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York and School of Fashion Design, Boston, where she was awarded “The 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award”.
She currently resides in Massachusetts with her husband and 2 children.
“Boye brings to HSN a unique design perspective that will be celebrated and appreciated among our customers. We have the honor of launching this special collection on Thursday, February 9th, on a 24-hour event day during our month-long Black History Month celebration,” stated Bridget Love, GMM VP, Apparel & Accessories, HSN. “We are proud to support and honor Black-owned businesses all year by offering products that celebrate Black culture and products from Black-owned businesses, both on-air and online. We’re thrilled to launch ChicNiCity during the annual celebration and recognition of African American achievements and contributions.”
ChicNiCity clothing was created to be inclusive, wearable and versatile, the brand is committed to providing clothing which honors culture and reflects modernity.
Since ChicNiCity launched in July 2017, it has been worn by major fashion and social media influencers. ChicNiCity designs are available at https://www.chicnicity.com/ and currently sold in the U.S., France, South America and Africa.
Visit hsn.com (keyword: ChicNiCity) to shop the full collection available now.
ChicNiCity + HSN Press Release Video
Boye Asenuga
