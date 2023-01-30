Barton Gilman Expands Providence Office with Addition of Two Civil Litigators

Stacy K. Hurley Thomas M. Dolan III

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barton Gilman is pleased to announce that Stacy K. Hurley and Thomas M. Dolan III have joined the firm as attorneys in the Providence office expanding the firm’s Civil Litigation practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Stacy and Tom to the firm,” said Co-Managing Partner, Angela L. Carr. “Their extensive experience representing healthcare professionals in medical liability defense and personal injury matters further strengthens our ability to provide quality services to our clients.”

Hurley is an experienced civil litigator who handles litigation matters from the claims stage through trial. She concentrates her practice on medical liability defense, personal injury, premises liability and employment law. Hurley represents physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers before Rhode Island federal and state courts. She also advises healthcare entities on risk management. Hurley’s employment experience includes investigating employment discrimination claims on behalf of employers and assisting employers and non-profit entities with general HR matters, including drafting employee handbooks and navigating other personnel issues. She received a J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and a B.A. from Wake Forest University.

Dolan focuses his practice on medical professional liability defense, premises liability, aging services litigation and criminal defense. He also represents medical professionals in arbitration, mediation and state licensing board hearings. Dolan is an experienced trial attorney in federal and state courts in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire and has successfully tried civil and criminal cases to verdict in the District and Superior Courts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He defended Rhode Island medical providers who were sued as part of the New England Compounding Center Multi-District Litigation that took place in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts between 2013 and 2018. After law school, Dolan served as an Assistant District Attorney in Worcester County where he directed cases through all phases of criminal prosecution in District and Superior Court. He received a J.D. from Boston College Law School and B.A., with honors, from Trinity College.

About Barton Gilman

Barton Gilman serves clients throughout the Northeast with offices in Boston, Providence, New York, Philadelphia, Milford, Connecticut, and Fairfield, New Jersey offering legal services in a wide variety of matters, including medical and other professional liability defense, premises liability and business litigation, as well as education law, employment, family law, insurance coverage, trusts and estates, criminal defense, corporate formation and intellectual property. The firm and its attorneys have received numerous awards and accolades, including Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, Best Places to Work Rhode Island, Outstanding Philanthropic Business, Common Good Award, and Super Lawyers.