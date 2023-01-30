Dr. Barbara ten Brink Offers a Story That Ignites the Christmas Spark Within
Esteemed Science educator and author Dr. Barbara ten Brink shares the story of the North Pole’s “unsung” heroesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the longest time, all that the world has ever known to be Santa’s helpers are elves. From making gifts for everybody on the nice list to keeping an eye on the reindeers, every single child (and child at heart) perceives the elves to take care of everything up at the North Pole. However, Dr. Barbara ten Brink tells a story that says otherwise.
In her children’s book entitled “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies,” Dr. ten Brink invites readers to glimpse into the busy yet spectacular North Pole as both elves and bunnies work hand-in-hand to help Santa bring magic from up North to the world.
Under the management of Santa & Mrs. Claus’ youngest child Elizabeth, the bunnies are responsible for varying tasks: some hares are on radar duty to make sure that the airspace is clear for Santa’s trip, the thick-furred Angora bunnies test the plush toys if they’re soft enough, and Flemish Giants are models for Santa Claus’ red outfit fittings because of their huge size; and other specifically fun work that Dr. ten Brink fascinatingly narrates throughout the book.
“Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” introduces a new Christmas symbol to the crowd: rabbits. Although this book is targeted at young readers, anybody who believes in the spirit of the holidays will surely enjoy the magic brought by Dr. ten Brink in this fun read.
“Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital stores!
