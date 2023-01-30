TimeSquare to display the colors of fresh European fruit and vegetables: Fresh Up Your Life outdoor campaign is underway
Fresh Up Your Life, promoted by CSO Italy and funded by the European Union, marks the project with billboards displayed around Time SquareUNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time Square, also known as the "crossroads of the world", is the stage for the Fresh Up Your Life outdoor campaign!, the project promoted by CSO Italy and funded by the European Union to promote fresh fruit and vegetables culture in the United States (and the United Arab Emirates), with a particular attention to Italian products. The following Italian companies in fact form part of the program: Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine, Unacoa.
Large screens showcasing the colors of fresh fruit and vegetable have popped up the digital bus shelters around Time Square, from 6th Avenue through 45th, 46th streets to 54th streets.
Time Square campaign was the final piece of the first year of a three-years campaign that will continue until 2025.
In the first year, other activities were also carried out, such as the digital campaign Fresh up your Life! that generated 22 million impressions, with California leading the ranks (with almost 3 million impressions), followed (in alphabetical order) by North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Texas and Washington. In addition a social campaign was also carried out, with videos on Youtube which obtained over 80% of views and excellent feedback in the target states of the project: California, Florida and the State of New York.
All in one, the first year of the project marked positive numbers in the export of Italian and European fruit and vegetables, with an increases in value of 11.6% referred to Italian exports and 30% if we refer to the exports of the 27 EU countries. At European level, the volume (exports in tons) was 24%.
