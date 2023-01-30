Ignite Power becomes an official signatory of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration

Ignite prides itself in leading a constructive dialogue on sustainable finance while presenting a perfect example of an impactful business that is changing lives in a sustainable way” — Angela Homsi, Ignite Power co-founder

ABU DHABI, THE UAE, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Power is pleased to announce the signing of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability in the Middle East and beyond. The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is a voluntary membership-based initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2019 under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank, and the Securities and Commodities Authority. The declaration’s mission is to increase the quality and depth of green financial products in Abu Dhabi and create a thriving, sustainable finance industry to support the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Headquartered in the UAE, Ignite Power’s operations are fully aligned with ADGM’s agenda. Operating throughout the Sub-Saharan Africa region since 2014, Ignite Power is offering the most advanced, affordable, and sustainable distributed infrastructure solutions, including solar home systems, solar irrigation pumps, clean cooking stoves, and more. With a network covering more than 12,000 villages, it has saved over 300,000 tonnes of GHG emissions (by eliminating the use of combustible fuels, such as kerosene and diesel), while creating a vast social impact, empowering more than 1.7 million people and creating 3,500 job opportunities in remote communities, with inclusiveness, sustainability, and gender equality leading at every step. With competitive affordability leading operations and a strong focus on last-mile communities, Ignite is a dominant operator in deep rural locations, collaborating with world-leading development partners, such as the World Bank, BRILHO, GIZ, USAID, and more, to reach and impact millions of people, no matter their location or financial means.

"We are proud to be a part of such an inspiring initiative,” says Angela Homsi, Ignite Power co-founder. “Ignite prides itself in leading a constructive dialogue on sustainable finance between various global stakeholders while presenting a perfect example of an impactful business that is changing lives in a sustainable way. We are excited to continue our sustainability journey with the ADGM’s support and thriving community”.

To date, Ignite Power has installed more than 300,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) across 4 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, connecting more than 1.7 million people to clean, sustainable electricity and other solar-based life-enabling solutions.