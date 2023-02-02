Ancillare Names Joshua Blacker Vice President of Global Business Development
Blacker brings two decades of experience and success as a performance-driven leader across the contract research organization (CRO) and biotechnology spaces.
We’re excited to welcome Josh to our executive leadership team and look forward to his contributions to expand our global presence.”HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, today announced the appointment of Joshua Blacker as Vice President of Global Business Development.
— Jason Monteleone, President
Blacker brings to Ancillare two decades of experience and success as a performance-driven leader, including business development and commercial operations across the contract research organization (CRO) and biotechnology spaces. He began his pharma career at Chiltern (previously Theorem Clinical Research), where he advanced to Executive Director, and served as head of the North America Oncology biotech business development team. Blacker next moved to Worldwide Clinical Trials, where he headed the strategic partnerships group. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Business Development at OncoBay Clinical.
“Josh will be instrumental in driving the organization’s business development goals as well as building a high-performance sales organization,” said Jason Monteleone, President. “We’re excited to welcome Josh to our executive leadership team and look forward to his contributions to expand our global presence.”
As Vice President of Global Business Development, Blacker will set business development strategy and oversee execution. He will also lead Ancillare’s international sales team. Blacker will report directly to Monteleone.
“Josh has an exceptional track record of forging strategic partnerships and developing new relationships within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO verticals,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “Ancillare has aggressive growth objectives, and I am confident with Josh’s drive, deep industry ties, and knowledge of the market, he’ll help elevate Ancillare to new heights.”
Blacker holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of San Francisco.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 8,000 clinical trials across 550,000 clinical sites in over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and the Netherlands, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Kingdom. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
