Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,479 in the last 365 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 34th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Meeting to be virtual-only

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, will hold its 34th Annual Meeting of Stockholders at:

10 a.m. CDT
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Virtual Meeting (Webcast)

This year’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a virtual meeting over the internet. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting via a live webcast. Additional information about the Annual Meeting, including how stockholders can access the live webcast, will be provided in the Company’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.  

Holders of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. common stock at the close of business on the record date, March 1, 2023, can vote during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting or by proxy.

Material to be presented at the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company’s website, www.GreatSouthernBank.com, prior to the start of the meeting.

With total assets of $5.7 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 92 retail banking centers in Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

www.GreatSouthernBank.com


CONTACT: Kelly Polonus, Great Southern, 1.417.895.5242
kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. to Hold 34th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.