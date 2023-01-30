Event Apps Market Revenue to Hit $2.64 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global event apps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2028; it is expected to grow from USD 1.20 billion in 2022 to USD 2.64 billion by 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Event Apps Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Enterprise Event Apps, Hybrid Apps, Corporates Meeting Apps, Conference Apps, Trade Show Apps, Festival Apps, and Sports Event Apps), Operating System (iOS, Android, and Web-based), and End User (Event Organizer and Planners, Corporates, Government, Education, and Others)”; the global event apps market growth is fuelled by virtual and hybrid events and integration of advanced solutions such as networking, content absorption, and audience engagement increases convenience for attendees and improves management efficiency for planners.





Global Event Apps Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.20 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 2.64 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 167 No. of Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Operating System, and End User





Global Event Apps Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Whova; Cvent Inc.; Evenium; Eventbase Technology Inc.; Livestorm Inc.; Meeting Application; ON24, Inc.; SpotMe; WebEx Events; and Yapp Inc. are the leading players profiled in the event apps market report. Several other essential players were analyzed for a holistic view of the event apps market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2022 : at Cvent's client conference, the company unveiled the new Cvent App Marketplace. The new marketplace also provides a collaborative area for other prominent technology partners to build ready-to-use apps on top of the Cvent platform, allowing the platform's capabilities to be expanded and personalized.

In 2022 : Eventbase, the biggest technology supplier for workplace events, teamed with LiveSafe to include core LiveSafe capabilities for the conference and event security. For Eventbase clients, the LiveSafe platform is now accessible as an a-la-carte option, allowing for seamless communication between event goers and the security staff in charge of assuring their safety.





Impact of Digitalization Drives Global Event Apps Market Growth:

Digitalization has increased the efficiency and cost-effectiveness in every phase of event production in the US and is rising as a substitute for physical meetings. The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) states a critical need for information quantifying the significance of face-to-face meetings and business events to the US economy, thereby highlighting the importance of technology. Digitalization is paving the way for events and conferences in several end-use verticals, including science, education, government, and health care. Digitalization is helping event planners efficiently host and manage events, convention, or trade show that brings new revenue to industries across the country. Event app providers in the US are also leveraging the benefits of technology to provide high-end meeting solutions. For instance, in January 2022, ON24 released its Go Live app to help marketers stream live video events. ON24 Go Live enables event planners to create digital events and deliver an interactive and engaging experience for audiences. It provides the users with multiple ways to run virtual events, from multisession and live-streamed digital events to interactive webinars. Expanding digital experiences allows customers to create and set up events, capture data, and analyze actionable insights to enhance product sales. ON24 Go Live features pre-built event templates for different interactive virtual events, such as roadshows, training, town halls, and company meetings. Furthermore, digitalization is driving the event apps market growth by keeping audiences engaged with event and in-session chats, polls, and breakout sessions, providing the ability to track event activity and attendee engagement. It also provides customers with a one-stop platform to drive an interactive, engaging experience that offers opportunities for two-way discussion, networking, and relationship-building.





Event Apps Market: Industry Overview

The event apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, type, end user, and geography. Based on operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, and web-based. Based on type, the market is segmented into enterprise event apps, hybrid apps, corporates meeting apps, conference apps, trade show apps, festival apps, and sports event apps. Based on end user, the market is segmented into event organizer and planners, corporates, government, education, and others.

Based on geography, the event apps market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Araba, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America).

The significant increase in the number of corporate activities such as conferences/seminars, brand promotions, and employee training activities; the rapid development of the tourism & hospitality sectors; and the expansion of IT hubs in Europe are driving the growth of the events market in the region. Other significant factors fueling the event apps market growth are the increasing number of business travel trips, shifting preference toward leisure travel by business travelers, expanding urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The rise in business activities such as business conferences, summits, and seminars drives the demand for event planners, event management service providers, furniture and equipment rental services, and other corporate event components. Furthermore, the event apps market growth is bolstered by the rising deployment of best-in-class technology.

Moreover, businesses in Europe have recognized the need to adopt a connected approach to meet customer and industry demands. Exhibitions use the web and mobile solutions to connect consumers and vendors to year-round digital markets. These solutions provide many trade and networking opportunities and promote exhibits as a profitable marketing medium. All these factors are contributing to the event apps market in Europe.





