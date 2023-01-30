Submit Release
Pax­ton Issues Con­sumer Alert Warn­ing Tex­ans of Scam­mers in the After­math of the Hous­ton Storms

Attorney General Paxton is encouraging Texans in the Houston area to be cautious of scammers who may try to take advantage of consumers, including the elderly, in the wake of recent severe weather.  

The personal, emotional, and financial hardship that comes from dealing with flooding, tornadoes, and other natural disasters can be devastating. This is sadly compounded by the fact that there are often bad actors and unreliable contractors seeking to capitalize on vulnerable Texans that are trying to rebuild after severe storms. Attorney General Paxton is encouraging all Texans to be vigilant in looking into potential contractors, getting multiple estimates, and only doing business with verifiably reputable individuals. Regarding contractors trying to sell their services by going door-to-door, consumers ought to know that they have a right to cancel any contract with a door-to-door salesmen up to three days after signing the contract under Texas law.  

There are tips on the Texas Attorney General’s website regarding disaster and emergency scams, which can be found here

Consumers should report any suspicious or fraudulent activity to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by filing an online complaint on the OAG website.  

Finally, Attorney General Paxton urges all Texans to stay safe whenever tornadoes are forecasted, and to take appropriate shelter when local authorities recommend doing so. More information can be found here.  

