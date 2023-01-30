EagleRider Brings Club Offering, Guided Motorcycle Tours to Popular International Locations

Growing rental, adventure brand creates sense of community for riders of all backgrounds and skill levels

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that’s sure to check items off bucket lists across the globe, motorcycle rental, touring and subscription company, EagleRider, is pleased to announce that 18 of its 52 international locations are now accepting credits to be redeemed by Club EagleRider members.

The expanded offering adds a host of exotic travel options for motorcycle enthusiasts of all skill levels, even those who are just starting out and want to quench their thirst for adventure. From the sunny beaches of Cancun and Casablanca to the historical ruins of Athens and Rome, Club EagleRider members are now able to redeem their credits for a wide variety of brand-new motorcycle models – including Harley-Davidsons, BMWs and Yamahas as well as adventure and electric bikes – and gain access to exciting worldwide destinations spanning six continents.

In addition to renting motorcycles, customized tours lead by experienced guides are exclusively offered to club members at most international destinations to showcase the breathtaking landscapes and cultural sites from a completely unique perspective.

“As the world reopens, international travel is soaring in popularity, and the best way to experience it is on the seat of a motorcycle,” said Shawn Fechter, Senior Vice President of Brand Experience for EagleRider. “Our club members can now tap into that sense of wonder and realize their dreams by redeeming credits for a global experience that is perfectly suited for them.”

The following cities are now accepting Club EagleRider credits:

They complement EagleRider’s growing American footprint of more than 150 U.S. locations, which is due to grow by another 20 domestically this year. Part of the company’s decades of success and recent growth has to do with the unique sense of freedom that comes from motorcycle riding, the communities that are built on tour experiences and the convenient rental models that are offered by EagleRider.

“There’s a level of clarity that comes to a person when you’re on a ride. Every time I come home, I feel like a better person for having spent time on the road,” said Karsten Summers, CEO of EagleRider. “We’re so excited to bring the ease of Club EagleRider to our riders abroad so they can experience the same quality ride while seeing even more of the world.”

Club EagleRider membership plans range from one to 10 credits per month. Riders can use credit(s) each month, save them for up to 18 months, or share credits with family and friends at no extra cost. Credits may be redeemed at a value substantially discounted compared to the going rate for a rental.

About EagleRider

EagleRider pioneered the motorcycle rental and tour business in 1992. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with motorcycle adventure worldwide. The company offers multi-brand rentals, guided and self-guided tours, and apparel as it continues to expand its reach globally. Locked storage, free parking, and free use of DOT-approved helmets are offered at most North American locations. EagleRider is the exclusive U.S. provider of rentals and tours for Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

