Snowmobile Crash in Moultonborough Results in Minor Injury

January 30, 2023

Moultonborough, NH – On January 27, 2023, at 11:17 a.m., Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, Moultonborough Police Department, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Corridor Trail 15 near the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough.

First responders located Paul Zammito, 59, of Mashpee, MA, suffering from a shoulder injury. Zammito failed to negotiate a turn in the S-curve portion of the snowmobile trail up Mt. Shaw and struck a tree. Moultonborough Fire-Rescue utilized a tracked UTV with a Snowbulance trailer to transport Zammito to the trailhead. Stewart’s Ambulance personnel treated and transported Zammito to Huggin’s Hospital in Wolfeboro for treatment of his injuries.

Snowmobilers are encouraged to use caution while hitting the trails this weekend, many of whom are venturing out for the first rides this season in light of the recent snow fall. Many trails are experiencing early season conditions with exposed rocks and open water crossings. Many ponds and lakes have unsafe ice conditions to support OHRV activity.