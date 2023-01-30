La Carniceria Meat Market will be expanding into new markets in 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Carniceria Meat Market has been serving the needs of its customers for many years. Offering the finest USDA Prime cuts in Los Angeles and Orange County. With a wide variety of different types of meat such as Japanese, Australian and American Wagyu. Providing the highest quality, widest variety and most competitive prices on the market.
La Carniceria Meat Market will be expanding into new markets later in the year, and this is all possible to its customers and the demand for high quality meats, and its customer service .”We pride ourselves on being the only butcher shop in Los Angeles, that belongs to the Japanese Kobe Beef associate, it is a great privilege,” said Jose Luis Ruiz, CEO/Founder of La Carniceria Meat Market.
La Carniceria Meat Market is continuing their commitment to the community, and how with their support has allowed them to expand and continue to offer the best product on the market. We'll continue providing the best customer service and we'll exceed everyone's expectations as always.
About La Carniceria Meat Market
La Carniceria Meat Market is a premier Southern California meat market chain that caters to the Mexican and Latino communities. Operated, and headquartered in Bellflower, California.La Carniceria Meat Market operates 5 high-volume stores in Orange County and Los Angeles counties, providing the highest quality, variety and fresh meats Learn more at www.lacarniceriameatmarket.com
