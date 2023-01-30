Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,987 in the last 365 days.

La Carniceria Meat Market will be expanding into new markets in 2023

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Carniceria Meat Market has been serving the needs of its customers for many years. Offering the finest USDA Prime cuts in Los Angeles and Orange County. With a wide variety of different types of meat such as Japanese, Australian and American Wagyu. Providing the highest quality, widest variety and most competitive prices on the market.

La Carniceria Meat Market will be expanding into new markets later in the year, and this is all possible to its customers and the demand for high quality meats, and its customer service .”We pride ourselves on being the only butcher shop in Los Angeles, that belongs to the Japanese Kobe Beef associate, it is a great privilege,” said Jose Luis Ruiz, CEO/Founder of La Carniceria Meat Market.

La Carniceria Meat Market is continuing their commitment to the community, and how with their support has allowed them to expand and continue to offer the best product on the market. We'll continue providing the best customer service and we'll exceed everyone's expectations as always.

###
About La Carniceria Meat Market
La Carniceria Meat Market is a premier Southern California meat market chain that caters to the Mexican and Latino communities. Operated, and headquartered in Bellflower, California.La Carniceria Meat Market operates 5 high-volume stores in Orange County and Los Angeles counties, providing the highest quality, variety and fresh meats Learn more at www.lacarniceriameatmarket.com

Press Department
La Carniceria Meat Market
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

La Carniceria Meat Market will be expanding into new markets in 2023

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.