Tiktok Traveller Paid to Sail Croatia this Summer

Sail Croatia is offering two social savvy adventurers the opportunity of a lifetime

Sail Croatia announces paid social internship to TikTok creatives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sail Croatia is offering two social savvy adventurers the opportunity of a lifetime – to be paid to capture TikToks and social content as they explore the Croatian and Greek coastlines this summer.

The four-week assignments will see two interns island hopping around the sun-drenched capital of the Med, Croatia, or exploring the iconic Greek Isles for sister brand, Med Experience.

The lucky applicants will experience a range of luxury ships, party experiences, sailing yachts and excursions offered by the small ship operator, from wine tasting to zip-lining. They will each receive a €1,000 salary for a mere 25 hour week – the equivalent of a €19K annual full time salary.

Perfect for gap year students, or those at the start of their careers looking to gain experience through travel… the internships include accommodation, mobile sim cards and the opportunity to build out a professional portfolio.

In return, they will be asked to create branded TikToks and Instagram Stories about their experiences to showcase the beauty of the region.

Over the course of the month, the interns will hop on and off different island hopping itineraries to capture their content, including:

• Navigator Cruises: Perfect for 18-39 year olds and dubbed ‘The Ultimate Party Cruise’, guests swim in secluded bays and explore historic towns by day, then party til dawn when the sun sets.

• Flotilla Sailing: Perfect for under 30s, guests island-hop around secluded bays, crystal clear coves and Croatian hotspots on stunning yachts, where they can also learn to grab the wheel and hoist the sails.

• Greek Island Hopping: the ultimate island hopping experience for 18 – 39 year olds that is all about exploring, partying and making lifelong friends. An 11-day guided tour takes in the sights of Athens, Santorini, Ios, Paros and Mykonos.

When not on tour, the interns will be hosted in shared accommodation in the heart of Split or Athens and will have their own desk in Sail Croatia’s head office.

Aspiring content creators should head to the Sail Croatia or Med Experience landing pages, where they can register their interest and information by 20 Feb, 2023. Finalists will be asked to submit a 30 second TikTok Video or Facebook/Instagram Reel, explaining why they would love the opportunity to Sail Croatia and showcasing their top travel content.

Sail Croatia Director, Grant Seuren, explains “We saw A list celebrities – from the Beckhams to Claudia Schiffer – posting shots of their Croatian holidays on social media last summer. This year we want to find two social media stars to do the same for us. What better way to spend the summer, than capturing content from the most beautiful countries in the Med?”

Sail Croatia is a family-owned and operated company that launched in 2005. Its ships are locally-owned and operated by Croatian families.

Sail Croatia also operates luxury small ship cruises, active cruises and party cruises in Croatia, providing an unparalleled cruising experience to suit a range of travel styles and budgets. It has over 430 small ship departures available in 2023 and 2024, from April through to October. A low deposit is currently available, which allows passengers to secure their 2023 or 2024 cruise for £50.

Med Experience is a youth travel brand, established in 2013 by the owners of Sail Croatia. Through their Greek Island Hopping tours, the company aims to provide authentic Greek experiences, utilising the experience, passion and knowledge of local guides.