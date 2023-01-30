SoftWriters Welcomes Pair of Innovative Leaders to the Team

New Team Members Bring Momentum and Excitement for the New Year

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftWriters, Inc., the industry leader in long-term care (LTC) pharmacy software, is excited to announce the addition of two innovative leaders. In November 2022, Danielle Greer joined SoftWriters as the Vice President of Product. Michael Steffek stepped aboard as the Vice President of Engineering in June 2022.

Danielle Greer brings over 20 years of executive leadership in the pharmacy industry. Her passion for being a part of a shared leadership team developing products that save lives and focus on excellent customer engagement drew Danielle to join the SoftWriters team. She firmly believes in our mission to "Save Lives" and our core values of believing Customers Determine our Success, believing we are Innovators, Thought Leaders, Teachers, and that we must operate with unyielding integrity aligned with her desire to positively impact the entire Long Term care industry.

"I am most excited about joining SoftWriters because it has opened the opportunity for me to serve the entire LTC Industry where I felt I could make a positive impact," Greer noted. "Providing solutions to the industries that care for patients is my passion, and aligning with a company that shares my values and commitment to be a part of decisions that result in positive outcomes felt like a natural transition."

Michael Steffek brings over 20 years of software leadership experience to our team. In addition, Mike has spent his entire career in healthcare, most recently as Chief Technology Officer at a leading healthcare technology company.

"I was thrilled to join SoftWriters because of their strong mission-driven culture and commitment to the LTC industry," Steffek said. "I have spent my career in healthcare because of the importance and impact this industry has on our loved ones and us."

He continued, "Joining the SoftWriters family was an easy decision, and I am excited about where we are going and the positive impact we will have on our industry."

These two additions will strengthen and support their respective departments and the SoftWriters family. Our team is full of people like Danielle and Michael, who exemplify a customer-driven spirit of teamwork and innovation. We set ourselves apart by being there for the customer throughout our entire relationship. We will not just leave you to fend for yourself but walk alongside you every step of the way to help you scale and grow for years to come.

As it has always been, our mission is to save lives. In 2023, our goal is to simplify our focus and accelerate our impact. We will do this by doubling down on our core products, researching, maintaining, and prioritizing across our suite of products, and strengthening relationships in our industry. In addition, we aim for excellence in our process capabilities through the talent that powers our company at every level.

At SoftWriters, we will always strive to be mission-focused, values aligned, and provide quality in all that we do.

About SoftWriters

SoftWriters Inc. is the leading provider of pharmacy management software solutions purpose-built for long-term care (LTC) pharmacies. Trusted by over 550 LTC pharmacies, FrameworkLTC, SoftWriters' flagship platform, has set the standard for driving efficiencies, saving money, and elevating patient care through automated workflows, robust integrations, scalability, and connectivity to SoftWriters' complete suite of innovative software products designed to meet the needs of LTC pharmacy operations.

Founded in 1998, SoftWriters is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, and serves LTC pharmacies of all sizes throughout the U.S. with its tenured team of domain practitioners and technology experts. SoftWriters is a Microsoft® Certified Partner for Independent Software Vendor solutions and a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Society of Automation in Pharmacy, and the Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition. Learn more about SoftWriters and its solutions for long-term care pharmacies at softwriters.com.

