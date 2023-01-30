Individuals Released on Bail From Rikers or Another NYC Jail Can Now Claim $3,500 or More from a Settlement

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firm Emery, Celli, Brinckerhoff, Abady Ward & Maazel LLP about the lawsuit Jones et al. v. City of New York, No. 17 Civ. 7577, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Thousands of eligible individuals may begin filing claims to receive an award under a class action settlement involving people whose release from the New York City Department of Corrections was delayed after they posted bail. Under the terms of a settlement agreement reached in October 2022, the City of New York has agreed to pay $3,500 to eligible class members who file valid claims.

The Settlement includes class members in the custody of the New York City Department of Corrections, who were released on bail at least once between October 4, 2014 and October 21, 2022, who reasonably believe their release may have been delayed at least 3 hours after their bail was paid. While the settlement was previously reported, claims could not be submitted until January 26, 2023 and are open now.

Those included must submit a claim form online or by mail postmarked by June 6, 2023. Individuals with valid claims can get $3,500 for each time their release on bail was delayed. Over 72,000 people are potentially eligible for payment from the settlement.

"The claims process is quick and easy. Class members should check their mail, as they should receive a personalized claim form. Claim forms can also be filed online at NYCBailSettlement.com," says Debbie Greenberger, a partner at Emery, Celli, Brinckerhoff, Abady Ward & Maazel LLP, and counsel for the Plaintiff Class.

The Settlement will pay money to eligible class members, notice and administration costs, special service awards to the Class Representatives, and attorneys' fees and costs.

Important Information and Dates:

To get a payment, included individuals must submit a claim form online at www.NYCBailSettlement.com or by mail postmarked by June 6, 2023 .



. Exclusion requests or objections must be received by June 6, 2023 .



. The Court will hold a hearing on July 11, 2023 to consider whether to approve the Settlement.

For more information:

Visit: www.NYCBailSettlement.com

Call: 1-833-472-1994

Write to: NYC Bail Settlement - 7817, P .O. Box 2654, Faribault , MN 55021-9654

SOURCE Emery, Celli, Brinckerhoff, Abady Ward & Maazel LLP