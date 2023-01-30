American Water's 2022 Year-End Conference Call Scheduled for February 16, 2023

American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK announced today that it intends to release its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Susan Hardwick, president and chief executive officer; Cheryl Norton, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and John Griffith, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The call will include a discussion of fourth quarter 2022 and year-end results and a reminder of the outlook for 2023. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance at ir.amwater.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water AWK is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005200/en/