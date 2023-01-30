Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Leaders Tour Toshiba's Advanced Manufacturing Campus to Boost Energy Transition Initiative

The City of Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with Greater Houston Partnership CEO Bob Harvey and Consul General Hirofumi Murabayashi, will tour Toshiba International Corporation's manufacturing campus in Northwest Houston today as part of a larger effort to progress the Houston Energy Transition Initiative.

"For 50 years, Toshiba has chosen to call Houston home," said Mayor Turner. "Toshiba has demonstrated its commitment to our region while enhancing the city's image as an advanced manufacturing and technology center. I am proud of Houston's diverse talent pool, highly-skilled workforce, and stability that have contributed to Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) offices in Houston becoming a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art industrial & electrical equipment. The City of Houston supports Toshiba and I look forward to touring and seeing first-hand Toshiba's facilities in Houston."

Mayor Turner and Harvey's visit serve as a follow up to their trade mission to Japan last October, during which the delegation visited Toshiba and the City of Houston and the City of Chiba marked 50 years of sister-city friendship. A central theme of the visit focused on furthering cooperation in energy, innovation and advanced manufacturing between the City of Houston and Japan.

"Toshiba is one of the most established Japanese corporations in the Houston region," said Mr. Harvey. "During a recent trade and investment mission to Japan, I had the honor of visiting with Toshiba's leadership team at their headquarters to discuss the company's growth in Houston and strengthen opportunities for collaboration in the digital technology and energy transition space. Today's tour of Toshiba's Houston facility is a great opportunity to continue these conversations with local leadership. We are grateful for Toshiba's investment in Houston, as it further underscores our region's position as a premiere location for foreign direct investment and a key global manufacturing hub."

The tour will showcase advanced manufacturing operations and innovative product solutions for the energy sector, including hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) motors and generators, SCiB™ lithium-ion energy storage systems, and electric motor and adjustable speed drive products used in a variety of applications, including power generation and carbon capture.

"We are honored to host Mayor Sylvester Turner, Greater Houston Partnership CEO Bob Harvey, and Consul General Murabayashi on our manufacturing campus. We see significant alignment between the vision of Houston's Energy Transition Initiative and our ongoing commitment to contribute to society through a focus on carbon neutrality and resilient infrastructure around the world," said Toshiba International Corporation President & CEO Ken Takagi. "We believe our meeting can serve as a solid foundation for further collaboration and that Toshiba will play a meaningful role in the continued transformation and growth of Houston through local projects."

About Toshiba International Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation (TIC) is a Toshiba America Inc. (TAI) Group Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation, and comprised of various business units including – Motors & Variable Frequency Drives, Power Electronics, Automotive Systems, Transportation, and Transmission & Distribution Systems. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, TIC provides application solutions to a wide range of industries including the energy sector, general industrial, automotive, IT, medical and more.

