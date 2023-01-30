Relm Insurance Announces Fronting Partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company

Partnership enables Relm to write U.S. digital asset risks on AM Best rated paper

Specialty insurer Relm Insurance Ltd. ("Relm") today announces an expansion of its strategic fronting partnership with Trisura Specialty Insurance Company ("Trisura"), enabling the Bermuda-domiciled carrier to provide capacity in support of AM-Best rated paper for U.S. digital asset risks.

Trisura, rated A- by AM Best, is a leading international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. The full-fronting agreement with Trisura will span Relm's book, enabling the carrier to provide U.S. digital asset businesses with a range of Financial and Professional Lines and specialty coverage solutions (including D&O, Cyber, Tech E&O, Crime, and more) on AM Best rated paper. Howden Broking Group will serve as the reinsurance broker.

Relm is licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority and holds an ‘A, Exceptional' Financial Stability Rating from Demotech, Inc., a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) serving the insurance industry. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to emerging industries, Relm is a market-leading provider of insurance solutions to the global digital asset space.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Trisura — one of the most trusted names in insurance — to enhance our underwriting capacity and scale our product offerings across the US," said Drew Taylor, VP of Financial and Professional Lines at Relm. "The ability to offer AM Best-rated paper is a significant milestone for Relm, and will allow us to continue delivering exceptional solutions for our broking partners and insureds."

"Our fronting partnership with Trisura presents a solution for one of Relm's most important objectives: accessibility," said Joe Ziolkowksi, CEO & Co-Founder of Relm. "Partnering with Trisura will make it easier than ever for insureds to access our capacity as we continue to build our team, serve our broking partners, develop market-first products, all in support of our mission of bringing resilience to innovation."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Relm," said Michael Beasley, President and CEO of Trisura. "Relm has demonstrated the ability to manage a rapidly growing portfolio of digital asset risks. We consistently seek to partner with top-tier carriers, and Relm's experience through a period of unprecedented turbulence across the digital asset ecosystem is a testament to its strong underwriting discipline and technical expertise."

In addition to the fronting agreement with Trisura, Relm has fortified its product offerings through several other recently-announced partnerships. In November, the carrier announced a strategic partnership with cyber-risk analytics platform CyberCube to strengthen its cyber underwriting capabilities with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence.

About Relm Insurance: Relm Insurance Ltd. (Relm) is a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries. Launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of traditional insurance capacity available to nascent markets, Relm is playing an active role in bolstering the resilience of the innovative industries it serves. The firm's unrivaled industry expertise and willingness to collaborate on creative solutions make Relm a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of innovation. Relm has earned a Financial Stability Rating of A, Exceptional, from Demotech.

Visit www.relminsurance.com for more information.

About Trisura Group: Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada ("Trisura Canada") and the United States ("Trisura US"). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TSU". Trisura has three Oklahoma domestic companies; admitted P&C company Trisura Insurance Company; domestic surplus lines company Trisura Specialty Insurance Company; and admitted P&C Bricktown Specialty Insurance Company which writes on an excess and surplus lines basis.

Visit www.trisura.com for more information.

