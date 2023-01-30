Construction Fabrics Market Size Worth $15.6 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.0%: AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global construction fabrics market was estimated at $10.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $15.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8084

Report Coverage & Details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $10.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $15.6 Billion CAGR 4.0% No. of Pages in Report 252 Segments Covered Type, Material, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in modern construction activities Increase in demand for energy-saving facade materials Restraints High cost associated with the same Lack of awareness about the usage of advanced plant based building materials Opportunities Growing investment in the advancement of residential and commercial constructions



Covid-19 Scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world gave way to decreased use of bio-based materials, which in turn impacted the global construction fabrics market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, as the global situation started recovering, the demand for eco-friendly, long-lasting, and plant-based building materials also got retrieved slowly and steadily.

The global construction fabrics market is analyzed across type, material, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8084



By type, the non-woven segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global construction fabrics market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The woven segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.



By material, the polyester segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global construction fabrics market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The ETFE segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in nylon, PTFE, cotton, and silicone glass.



By application, the awnings and canopies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around half of the global construction fabrics market revenue. The tensile architecture segment, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The acoustic fabric and tensile architecture segments are also analyzed through the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global construction fabrics market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global construction fabrics market report include Sioen Industries NV, saint gobain, seaman corporation, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Freudenberg SE, sattler ag, HIRAOKA & Co.,Ltd, Serge Ferrari Group, TAIYO KOGYO CORPORATION, and ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-fabrics-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com