Pepper Spray Market to Surpass USD 58.7 Million by 2028 at 5.83% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Spray Market Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) report highlights " Pepper Spray Market Information By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2028", the market will touch USD 58.7 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.83%.

Market Synopsis

Pepper spray, sometimes known as OC spray, is a lachrymatory chemical used for self-defense, riot control, and crowd control by individuals and law enforcement agencies. The substance irritates the attacker's eyes, resulting in coughing, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. The main goal of pepper spray is to quickly and efficiently incapacitate the aggressor. The main goal of utilizing pepper sprays is to quickly and efficiently incapacitate the aggressor. Pepper sprays come in a variety of concentrations. Being doused with pepper spray has a variety of physical impacts that can drastically lessen an individual's violent behavior.

According to law enforcement organizations, pepper sprays act on people who are extremely aroused and excited, under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, and mentally disturbed. People also choose this device for camping and trekking since it is lightweight and effective against common hazards. Furthermore, many industry players are offering innovative products in response to an increase in the number of crimes and an increased willingness to use pepper spray, which is projected to fuel the pepper spray market growth in the coming years.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 58.7 Million CAGR 5.83 % (2021–2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase In Number of Crimes

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable companies in the pepper spray market are

J&L Self Defense Products Inc (US)

Mace Security International, Inc (US)

Counter Assault (US)

Defense Technology (US)

Fox Labs International Inc. (US)

Sure Safety (India)

Plegium Inc. (US)

Zarc International Inc. (US)

SABRE - Security Equipment Corp. (US)

Market USP Covered:



Market Drivers:

The rising incidence of eve-teasing, rape, kidnapping, murder, and human trafficking is driving people to purchase pepper spray. Self-vigilant alarms, pocketknives, silver self-defense key cases, and aluminum baseball bats are among the weapons or gadgets used for personal protection. Pepper spray, one of the most frequent and effective defense weapons, is the weapon of choice for women among these weapons or gadgets.

In comparison to other weapons, it is simple to carry and operate. Pepper spray comes in a small bottle that fits neatly into any handbag. Over the last few years, there has been a huge surge in self-defense awareness. In addition, the public has become more aware of pepper spray as a tool of self-defense for women. For the foreseeable term, this presents a huge opportunity for the industry.

Market Restraints:

Pepper spray has some negative consequences, such as causing intense eye discomfort and temporary blindness when it comes into contact with a person's eyes. A boiling or bubbling sensation is present, as well as acute discomfort. All of these elements can limit growth if they are applied incorrectly. During the projection period, the market's growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of awareness regarding pepper sprays and incentives for personal protection. Furthermore, many nations, like Canada, China, and Japan, have banned the use and distribution of pepper spray, requiring a license to carry pepper spray and providing a strong and relevant or legal cause after usage, which is expected to limit the market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain since many countries have declared a state of emergency and closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. The world economy is presently grappling with the pandemic scenario. This has affected the global pepper spray market. The impact is growing because of the rapid deterioration of global investment flows. Furthermore, the government has enacted tight containment and prevention measures in numerous countries to control the outbreak's impact. This has resulted in substantial transportation restrictions, which have had a global impact. Due to global market uncertainty and initiatives to rectify the supply/demand mismatch, these effects persist.

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a major, though good, impact on the pepper spray market's growth. Due to the dread of being plundered and robbed by thieves and robbers, the sale of pepper spray has increased significantly. Robberies, murders, and rape are more likely during natural disasters, catastrophes, and government instability.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The pepper spray stream category had the biggest market share in the worldwide pepper spray market. The pepper spray stream market is the largest because it is extremely effective, covering up to 15-20 feet depending on the amount of propellant and canister size.

By Distribution Channel

The store-based segment maintained a greater market share in the global pepper spray market.

Regional Insights

The largest market in the worldwide pepper spray market in North America is predicted to develop at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period. The United States has the greatest market share in the North American area. The region is home to the majority of the market's significant participants. With the increasing popularity of pepper spray among women users and its ease of carrying and operation, the United States has earned a significant portion of the North American pepper spray industry. Furthermore, pepper spray is allowed in the United States for self-defense and law enforcement, which significantly impacts market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the worldwide pepper spray market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the greatest CAGR during the forecast period. This expansion can be ascribed to rising defense product adoption in nations like China and India. Furthermore, rising civil-interest issues in countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to increase the pepper spray market in the region throughout the forecast period.

