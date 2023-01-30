MILF Now Stands for "Moms I'd Like to FEED" thanks to Yung Gravy and Jimmy John's® Red Velvet Cookies

The Red Velvet Cookie will be available for a limited time, starting January 30

Jimmy John's® is tempting chocolate-lovers this Valentine's Day with the release of a sweet new dessert, the Red Velvet Cookie, available for a limited time.*

To honor the release of this sensational new treat, Jimmy John's partnered with multi-platinum rapper, TikTok superstar and notorious fan of older women, Yung Gravy, to redefine the term "MILF" to mean "Moms I'd Like to FEED."

"I've been counting down the days until the release of the Red Velvet Cookie," said Yung Gravy, who released a new video in honor of the event. In the hilarious, over-the-top dramatic reality show-style video, Yung Gravy is tasked with awarding a Red Velvet Cookie to his favorite MILF. The winner may surprise you!

Like all Jimmy John's menu items, the Red Velvet Cookie is made with the highest quality ingredients, including dark brown sugar, cocoa, and vanilla topped with sweet white chocolate chips.

"We have the opportunity to increase our menu offerings through innovative menu items that we know will delight our guests," said Darin Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at Jimmy John's. "Partnering with a true brand fan, like Yung Gravy, to bring this delicious Red Velvet Cookie to the masses in time for Valentine's Day, just felt like the right thing to do. So, forget the box of chocolates – those looking for something sweet need look no further than their favorite sandwich shop, Jimmy John's."

Freaky Fast Rewards® members will be thrilled to know that a new Achievement Badge, Velvet VIP, can be unlocked within the Jimmy John's App after purchase of the Red Velvet Cookie.

Pair your Red Velvet Cookie with one of Jimmy John's popular sandwiches, like the #4 Turkey Tom® or #9 Italian Night Club®. And don't forget, the new cookie joins Jimmy John's existing dessert line-up, which includes a Chocolate Chip Cookie and an Oatmeal Raisin Cookie.

*At participating locations for a limited time. While supplies last.

About Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's fuels your life by serving fast and fresh sandwiches on your terms at more than 2,600 locations across the United States. These sandwiches can be found in person, online or through the Jimmy John's App. Learn more about Jimmy John's at jimmyjohns.com.

