Epiq Selected as Strategic Partner for Am Law 10 Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the expansion of its partnership with an Am Law 10 firm, an enterprise with more than 2,000 lawyers and staff across 30 office locations worldwide.



Epiq previously worked with the firm to provide records and information governance services and administrative support. With this expanded partnership, Epiq will now also provide hospitality and office services, with the support of more than 180 full-time Epiq employees, to all the firm's office locations across the United States. The selection of Epiq was centered on its ability to envision and provide a five-year plan for operational transformation, which aligned with the firm's long-term goals.

"Epiq's approach to creative solution development begins with focusing on our client's strategic vision and long-term transformation goals. This ensures that the strategies in place result in innovation for our clients," said Michelle Deichmeister, President of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq.

"Working together the past 10 years has built a strong foundation for our long-term relationship," Deichmeister added. "As they continue to grow and evolve through this economy, we believe achieving end-to-end transformation will be done collaboratively through understanding their specific needs and organizational vision. We will remain steadfast in our client-first focus so that they can perform at the highest level."

Epiq's understanding of the evolution of client pressures and priorities has helped it to become the trusted advisor to 50 percent of the 200 top global law firms, half of the Fortune 100, and thousands of other organizations across the world. By leveraging Epiq's expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, it is able to engrain with clients' strategy to outsource front- and back-end processes.

In this newly expanded role, Epiq will be delivering a full suite of services, including copy, print, and production support, hospitality and reception, mail management services, and IT support, along with end-to-end reporting through the workflow technology, Epiq Connect. The Am Law 10 firm noted needing a highly skilled team able to implement a scalable service delivery model to deliver value while implementing new innovative solutions and process. The firm recognized that Epiq's approach not only addresses current needs but also lays the groundwork for future growth and transformation.

