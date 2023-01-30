Coalesce Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced the appointment of John Sedleniek as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) as the company continues its momentous growth since launching from stealth only one year ago. Sedleniek brings more than two decades of high-growth technology sales experience, most recently focused on data replications and integration. In the CRO role, Sedleniek will draw on his past experience to lead sales and drive customer growth and success. He will be responsible for strategy and execution in the core functions of sales, customer adoption, and go-to-market operations.



"There is a big opportunity in the data market for a modern data transformation solution. New data technologies and products have accelerated the need for curated data that is timely, accurate, and easy-to-access," said John Sedleniek, Chief Revenue Officer at Coalesce. "Coalesce has built an impressive product with tremendous early customer adoption and I look forward to being a part of the next stage of growth."

Prior to joining Coalesce, Sedleniek was Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Fivetran. He joined Fivetran following the acquisition of HVR, where he was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and launched the direct sales and business development organizations in North America, growing revenue 400% year over year. Sedleniek previously held leadership roles at Veraction, vCom Solutions Inc., Genuity Inc. and Oracle.

"As we welcome John to the company, we look forward to him being a driving factor in our exponential growth," said Armon Petrossian, CEO and Co-Founder of Coalesce. "We've built a stellar team of people passionate about data and developing a solution that enables our customers to maximize the value of their data and data teams. John's deep industry experience and customer-first approach are exactly what we need to capitalize on the huge momentum and demand for our product."

Coalesce simplifies the transformation, governance, and documentation of data by bringing a unique product architecture and flexibility to the analytics landscape. The enterprise scale data transformation platform takes a code-first, GUI-driven approach unlocked by one-of-a-kind column-aware architecture that was built from the ground up to be delivered as-a-service and support the largest data warehousing implementations in the world.

To learn more about Coalesce, please visit: https://coalesce.io/

Resources

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first data transformation platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation, Coalesce empowers its customers with increased data team productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .