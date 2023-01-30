FatTail Appoints Laura Boodram Chief Revenue Officer to Bolster Customer Experience as Adtech Firm Scales

Longtime client and partner success leader moves into revenue role as FatTail launches the only marketplace for automated direct deals



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FatTail , the automated direct deals company that has powered premium advertising supply for the world's leading publishers for decades, has appointed Laura Boodram as Chief Revenue Officer. Boodram will spearhead sales, customer success, and marketing as FatTail scales and launches new products following 47% revenue growth in 2022.

"Laura is tireless and the highest-integrity person around in addition to being an extraordinary manager," said Doug Huntington, CEO of FatTail. "As we build new products, we need to coordinate the two teams focused on retention and new business. As a longtime customer and partner success leader and someone who already has her name on a lot of revenue, Laura is a natural fit to lead the revenue organization as we head into our next phase of growth."

Last year, FatTail's churn rate was negative, reflecting clients who don't just love the company's products but use them more over time. Boodram was integral to that figure, Huntington said. In her new role, she will focus on helping customers benefit from the total components of the FatTail platform rather than relying on one individual element of it as a point solution.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our industry," said Boodram. "FatTail's commitment to the success of publishers will continue to be a core focus and factor in our growth. We have a world-class team, and together, I'm excited to further solidify our position in the market as the only company facilitating automated direct deals at scale."

FatTail has offered the AdBook suite of order management system products for two decades. With PORTAL , the company is helping publishers and advertisers streamline campaign management, especially creative. But FatTail's most dynamic product yet is Deals Marketplace , which premium publishers and omnichannel buying partners are deploying to enable automated direct deals at a time when publishers' first-party audiences have never been more valuable.

Boodram has held roles at FatTail since 2016, first as VP of client engagement and then as SVP of partner success. Her career started in operations and, over more than two decades, has focused on helping companies grow at all stages of their lifecycle, from startups in hypergrowth to established companies undergoing digital transformation.

