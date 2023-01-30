Your Vision Delivered: Wilsonart® Debuts New Surfaces Engineered for Living at KBIS 2023

TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of engineered surfaces, is blending beauty and performance in nature-inspired, real-world ready surface introductions, debuting at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). With new designs across six collections including, Wilsonart® Quartz, Wilsonart® Solid Surface, Wilsonart® THINSCAPE® Performance Tops, The LUJO® Collection, Wilsonart® Interiors and New Leaf™ Performance Veneers, Wilsonart delivers the ultimate portfolio of residential and commercial offerings for every taste, space, and budget.



"Wilsonart provides beautiful, hard-working, on-trend solutions for every surface. With more than 1,000 designs, we deliver your vision with High Pressure Laminate, durable Quartz, Solid Surface and more," said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. "Our portfolio is all about choices. Through the power of engineering and ingenuity, our designers have taken inspiration from nature to create innovative surfaces that make spaces come alive and meet every functional, aesthetic, and budgetary need."

New Wilsonart surfaces debuting at KBIS 2023 include:

Wilsonart ® Quartz

Snow resting on frigid branches. Ethereal clouds on the sea horizon. Wilsonart® Quartz reflects exquisite scenes of nature like never before with 10 new designs inspired by the world around us. Ranging from Soapstone to the coveted rare beauty of deep-veined Calacatta marbles, these new styles offer elegant and tranquil looks ideal for any space. Reflecting current residential trends, the expanded Quartz collection also includes a new natural matte finish that will be available on select designs within the portfolio.

Wilsonart Quartz provides incredible strength and versatility, allowing design professionals to reimagine their style story without limits. It maintains its brilliance even in the most well-used areas. All Wilsonart Quartz designs are extremely durable, easy to maintain and clean, and are stain resistant. Wilsonart Quartz also is a recent recipient of the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label, which details the material health composition of building products to help inform consumers about the safety of the products they use every day. Wilsonart's 10 new Quartz designs and natural matte finish will be available in late Spring 2023. For more information about Wilsonart Quartz, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/quartz.

Wilsonart ® Solid Surface

The Wilsonart® Solid Surface collection captures nature's movements and hues in six new modern designs. Blurring the lines between engineered and natural materials, the collection's dynamic designs take realism to a new level, providing the looks of authentic marble, concrete and stone with scale, definition and variation you won't find anywhere else. New hues range from warm taupes, charcoal greys and metallic dusts to a full range of cool, bright and soft whites. Capturing the look of concrete, the new Masoned Concrete infuses a patina of comfort and tactility, with its soft linear movement. To add a soothing yet transformative nature that will lend a creative touch to enhance your décor, is the new Calacatta Perlato. The soft and pearlescent silver-gold veins of the design appear to dance in the light.

Virtually seamless and non-porous, Wilsonart Solid Surface offerings are naturally resistant to fade, heat and most stains, and do not support the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria – making them ideal for use in residential and commercial kitchens, baths, laundry rooms and more. These surfaces are also durable, repairable and thermo-formable, and can easily be cleaned with just soap and water. Wilsonart's six new Solid Surface designs will be available in early 2023. For more information about Wilsonart Solid Surface, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces.

Wilsonart ® THINSCAPE ® Performance Tops

On the heels of growing demand for its European-style, ultra-thin countertops, Wilsonart is adding three stone designs – Soluna, Sea Line Mist, and Pietra Noir – to its THINSCAPE® Performance Tops collection. Featuring delicate and refined movement, the new offerings range from neutral hues to never-before-seen dark stone looks typically exclusive to natural stone or high-end materials.

Wilsonart® THINSCAPE® Performance Tops deliver minimalist styling that pairs well with modern spaces by combining on-trend aesthetics with sleek engineering and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop's ultra-thin and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, scratches and moisture. THINSCAPE Performance Tops are ideal for kitchen countertops, bath vanities, laundry room worktops and commercial applications in hospitality, office and retail environments. Wilsonart's three new THINSCAPE designs will be available in early 2023. For more information on THINSCAPE Performance Tops, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/thinscape .

Wilsonart ® Interiors

Wilsonart® Interiors is a curated collection of Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) designs and finishes that bring sophisticated style to the inside of cabinets, drawers and open storage spaces – making them as beautiful as they are functional. Inspired by natural woven textures, this collection adds a sense of refinement, dressing spaces from the inside-out with a new level of detail. Not only does Wilsonart Interiors provide a solution for interior storage areas, but it can also be applied to open shelving in a kitchen or other central gathering areas. Designs and finishes are readily available in coordinating Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) and Edgeband.

Whether looking to create a nature-inspired theme with eco-friendly materials or a mid-century look with clean lines, Wilsonart Interiors offers designs that coordinate with today's most sought-after styles. Its modern looks allow for personal style statements that are more beautiful and unique than ever before, with three structures of textile designs – Linen, Tabby and Tessere – in colorways that make the coordination and selection process a breeze. The collection's colors incorporate the most usable neutrals while mixing warm and cool tones for an added layer of complexity, making it easy to find the perfect fit to coordinate or contrast. Wilsonart Interiors is now available. For more information on Wilsonart Interiors, and coordinating HPL, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/interiors.

The LUJO ® Collection

Wilsonart is redefining luxury woodgrains and thoughtful design cohesion with the expansion of The LUJO® Collection from Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL). With 14 new designs that highlight the beauty of oak and walnut, the collection opens the door for personalized coordination for cabinets/case goods, cabinet interiors, doors and closet systems. Designs and finishes are available in coordinating Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) and Edgeband.

The LUJO Collection embodies the definition of luxury and features tones like Quiet Whites, Golden Blondes, Forest Browns and Earthy Black to transform dream spaces into reality. From Gloss Line, Timbergrain and Ridgewood finishes that offer sophisticated beauty from every angle to vivid oak and walnut styles that infuse spaces with natural warmth, the premium possibilities are virtually endless for residential and resimercial kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms and living rooms. The new LUJO designs are also available in coordinating HPL. For more information about Wilsonart and The LUJO Collection, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/lujo-collection.

New Leaf™ Performance Veneers

New Leaf™ Performance Veneers is expanding its high-performance veneers collection with two new coveted classic species – Rift Cut Walnut and Plain Sawn Birch. Combined with five new on-trend stains, the New Leaf Performance Veneers line now offers more versatility and style options than ever before. The new Rift Cut Walnut structure is a premium veneer look with a relatively straight grain that displays a sophisticated and constant linear effect. Its fine and moderately course texture, medium pores and uniform grain allow for soft contrast balances across the panel making it a beautiful veneer in all stains. The Plain Sawn Birch structure offers a fresh and versatile look playing into Scandinavian design trends with cathedral and straight grains. The medium density woodgrain has a beautiful contrast of sapwood and heartwood while displaying a smooth quality and uniform graining across finishes and color choices.

Accompanying the new walnut and birch finishes are five new in demand stains that bring an expanded range of variety to New Leaf's offering, including Crème, Latte, Cocoa & Lava, and Espresso. Ideal for cabinetry, wall paneling, wainscoting, doors and other applications in both commercial and residential settings, every New Leaf Performance Veneer is available in Semi-Gloss or Matte finish. Additionally, the recently launched Matte Grain texture is available for select designs and provides a beautifully understated open-grain finish that highlights the organic richness of wood's unique equalities. New Leaf's two new species and five new stains will be available in early 2023. For more information about New Leaf Performance Veneers, visit https://www.newleafveneers.com.

"Our high-performance introductions elevate residential and commercial design by offering endless inspiration and cutting-edge products to enhance all of life's moments – beautifully, efficiently and sustainably," said Mikesell.

All of these new products along with the full selection of Wilsonart surfaces will be on display during KBIS 2023 at the brand's booth W3801. For more information, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

