Metronet Begins Construction of Daytona's Multi-Gigabit 100 Percent Fiber Optic Network

Metronet today announced that construction of its ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic network has officially begun in Daytona. Metronet's fully funded multimillion-dollar investment will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet's future-proof fiber optic internet. Upon completion of the construction plan, Daytona will join the country's internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City.

Construction has begun near the intersection of South Clyde Morrie Boulevard and Madeline Avenue and will expand rapidly throughout the community with the first customers expected to be connected by the summer of 2023. As construction progresses, customers may sign up for presale to indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services may visit Metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.

"As we make swift progress to bring multi-gigabit, ultra-high-speed fiber optic internet to homes and businesses throughout Daytona, we look forward to seeing the impact of our network on yet another community in the Sunshine State," said Bill Gilliam, Metronet's Florida General Manager. "As home of the Daytona 500, this community knows the importance of speed and competition. With more bandwidth and competitive pricing, Metronet will equip Daytona with the fastest speeds available while boosting the city's business retention and economic development."

Daytona residents will begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as construction activities expand throughout the community. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Daytona area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet's growing list of "Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet" may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or call 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation's largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005059/en/