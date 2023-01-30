Shelter Roundtable Launches, Providing Exclusive Animal Shelter Marketing Content
Shelter Roundtable is designed to help animal shelters and rescue organizations improve and streamline their advertising and marketing efforts.
Our goal is to help save time and effort in creating promotional collateral. We believe this website is a valuable resource for the animal shelter community.”MONTGOMERY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelter Roundtable is excited to announce the launch of their new membership website, offering exclusive access to premium content and resources. The website was created to help animal shelters and rescue organizations save time while improving their marketing and advertising efforts.
— Shane Daley
"Animal groups have an ongoing need to raise money, recruit volunteers, and spread awareness for rescue and adoption," said Shane Daley, co-owner of Daley Professional Web Solutions. "Our goal is to provide easy-to-use material and tools to help save time and effort in creating promotional collateral. We believe this website is a valuable resource for the animal shelter community."
Shelter Roundtable features design asset templates that are easy to customize and use. New templates are added monthly for upcoming dog holidays and cat holidays. Templates for pet awareness days, donations, fundraising, and adoption are also added regularly. These templates can be easily edited, resized, and exported to a variety of graphic formats. Sample copy and hashtags are also included with each asset for use in creating social media posts.
The Blueprints section provides ideas, action plans, and collateral templates for both large and small events. Resource content material includes swipe files for letter copy, print, and email newsletters. Exclusive tools help users generate marketing copy for soliciting donations, volunteers, and adoption appeals.
In addition, members will have access to a private community where they can connect with other members, share ideas, and participate in discussions.
Shelter Roundtable is committed to providing valuable resources for animal shelter marketing and looks forward to building a strong community on the website. For more information and to sign up for a membership, visit https://shelterroundtable.com.
Shane Daley
Daley Professional Web Solutions
contact@shelterroundtable.com