Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,312 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Chaimae El-Hayti Wins Bronze Medal at World Karate Championship in Cairo

Morocco's Chaimae El-Hayti Wins Bronze Medal at World Karate Championship in Cairo

MOROCCO, January 30 - Moroccan karate champion Chaimae El-Hayti has won the bronze medal in the 50 kilograms category at the World Karate Championship, currently taking place in Cairo.

El-Hayti managed to win the bronze medal after her victory, Sunday, over the Ukrainian Kriva Katrina, ranked 12th in the world, with a score of 2-1.

Ranked 21st in the world and champion of the Islamic Games, El-Hayti had dominated her group in the first round of the World Championship, after beating the champions of Egypt, Algeria and Italy, before losing in the quarterfinals to the Venezuelan Salazar, ranked first in the world, to play for the bronze medal and succeed in winning after beating her Ukrainian rival.

The Moroccan national team is represented at the World Karate Championship by 5 karatekas namely Mehdi Sriti (84 kilograms - men), Said Obaya (67 kilograms - men), Chaimae El-Hayti (50 kilograms - women), while in the Kata category, there are Sanaa Agalmam and Aya En-Nesyry.

MAP: 30 January 2023

You just read:

Morocco's Chaimae El-Hayti Wins Bronze Medal at World Karate Championship in Cairo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.