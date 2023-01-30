Morocco's Chaimae El-Hayti Wins Bronze Medal at World Karate Championship in Cairo

MOROCCO, January 30 - Moroccan karate champion Chaimae El-Hayti has won the bronze medal in the 50 kilograms category at the World Karate Championship, currently taking place in Cairo.

El-Hayti managed to win the bronze medal after her victory, Sunday, over the Ukrainian Kriva Katrina, ranked 12th in the world, with a score of 2-1.

Ranked 21st in the world and champion of the Islamic Games, El-Hayti had dominated her group in the first round of the World Championship, after beating the champions of Egypt, Algeria and Italy, before losing in the quarterfinals to the Venezuelan Salazar, ranked first in the world, to play for the bronze medal and succeed in winning after beating her Ukrainian rival.

The Moroccan national team is represented at the World Karate Championship by 5 karatekas namely Mehdi Sriti (84 kilograms - men), Said Obaya (67 kilograms - men), Chaimae El-Hayti (50 kilograms - women), while in the Kata category, there are Sanaa Agalmam and Aya En-Nesyry.

MAP: 30 January 2023