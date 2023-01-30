New to The Street Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 433rd Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, January 30, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #433 airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, January 30, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 433rd TV episode, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Water Company- OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) interview with Riggs Eckelberry , CEO, and Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President and Co-Creator of Water On Demand™.

2). College Prep Admission- Zenith Prep Academy’s interview with Kevin Hong , Program Manager.

3). Environmental Sustainability - The Sustainable Green Team’s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, Founder, President, and CEO.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).



Episode #433

Tonight’s show welcomes OriginClear, Inc.'s (OTC: OCLN) ($OCLN) Riggs Eckelberry , CEO, and Ken Berenger , Executive Vice-President and Co-Creator of Water On Demand™. Talking with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, Riggs and Ken explain the Company's worldwide water business. OriginClear, through its subsidiary, Water On Demand™ is an industry first in creating a clean water innovation hub. Municipalities and other Governmental agencies control the water delivery and treatment industry, and only a small percentage is outside the government's monopoly. Riggs informs viewers that the most significant water consumption is with industries and agricultural end-users. Residential use is a small percentage. Flint, Michigan, Jackson, Mississippi , and Compton, California, all had severe problems with clean water. Riggs says that most government-controlled water systems need roughly $100B yearly to improve and maintain infrastructures, and they are not adequately investing money for upgrades and innovations. The Company's Modular Water Systems™ is a disruptive water industry technology that enables small and efficient on-site water management solutions made in the USA. Ken gives viewers more details on how the Company's "Water-as-a-Service" solutions evolved, how it's dramatically changing the way consumers think about water consumption and why the Company tripled its business in 2022. The Company rents these on-site, self-reliant water and commercial modular advanced systems to end-users, providing an efficient and affordable water option beyond the legacy and outdated municipal systems. OriginClear's Water On Demand™ subsidiary has a unique value proposition for accredited investors, a Master Limited Partnership with long-term payment residuals and equity issuances. Management is working on getting another investment vehicle available for non-accredited investors. OriginClear's proprietary and patented water management products and designs create a unique and industry-disruptive business opportunity within a $1T global industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit OriginClear, Inc . - https://www.originclear.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street airs from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio TV Host Jane King’s interview with Kevin Hong, Program Manager , Zenith Prep Academy (“Zenith”). For fifteen (15) years, Zenith Prep Academy has provided college admission strategies and guidance, helping over 1000 students with a college enrollment strategy. The application and admission process can become overwhelming for those seeking higher education. Student competition is fierce, with many not getting into the school of their first choice. Kevin explains the academy's business model and how it works differently from its competitors. After looking at a student's GPA, SAT scores, and other academic acumens, Kevin and his team focus on individual attributes. Competitors usually focus on the university's attributes, not optimizing a college application for the benefit of the individual student. Not optimizing a student’s unique talents and qualities is why a student with a 4.0 GPA and extraordinary SAT score might not get accepted into a top-rated university. Kevin sits with parents and students to create a realistic plan to get a university to take their student's application over others. Zenith specifically designs its program to serve two types of students: high academic achievers and GPA/SAT scores that don't highlight the full potential. Showing a university that a student is more than just a GPA/SAT is what Zenith Prep Academy can accomplish, with the quest of getting a student into a school they choose. Parents need to start early; time is crucial in growing a child's unique attributes with success and dedication shown to colleges. Kevin wants to continue to help students become a better version of themselves and proactively express those attributes to a university. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Zenith Prep Academy - https://www.zenithprepacademy.com/ .

New to The Street re-airs tonight, Tony Raynor’s, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM), Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King. As a holding Company with many vertically integrated wholly owned subsidiaries, SGTM deploys and develops innovative solutions to mitigate tree waste and other byproducts. Tony talks to viewers about the Company listing its shares on the higher-tier platform of OTC Markets. The OTCQX is the highest possible trading tier available and provides the investment community with more transparency in making investment decisions. Recently, the Company held its first-ever “Global Mission” symposium in Orlando, Florida, in December 2022. A clip shows a room full of like-minded professional individuals determined to make sustainable solutions for the Earth, utilizing current and new technologies to improve soils, agricultural initiatives, and water conservation. Several attendees spoke about what they plan on doing to assist SGTM in their corporate goal to create more green reusable products and help the planet. The SGTM's management will continue aggressively seeking partnerships with like-minded individuals and entities to find more environmentally sustainable solutions and products. In 2022, the Company entered into a partnership with an Australian company, VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), which developed the HumiSoil product that improves soil nutrients and creates water from organics. The partnership allows SGTM to produce, distribute, and market the HumiSoil product line. To ramp-up production needs, SGTM is stockpiling the necessary wood fiber raw materials to mix with VRM’s catalyst, making HumiSoil for U.S. sales. Throughout 2023, SGTM expects to bring other “Green Leaders” on the New to The Street show, talking and sharing ideas and success stories on sustainable solutions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The updated interview originally aired on January 16, 2023.

New to the Street airs its “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. On tonight’s show, Alain and Ana discuss "Terms of Service - Privacy Policies." Frequently end-users that use a particular software platform, email, or text application receive privacy policy updates. Alain states that these updates are usually a result of governmental changes in rules/regulations on how a tech provider handles data. With hacking increases worldwide, many jurisdictions, recently California and European Union General Protection Regulation (GDPR) , enacted new privacy changes on data. Unfortunately, many do not read these changes and agree to the new policy rules, not realizing they relinquished a certain amount of their individual rights on their data. Big-Tech platforms make most of their revenues on mining and selling your data. Alain reminds viewers that Sekur Private Data operates and owns its services in Switzerland which has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world and is very tough on tech providers who violate privacy laws. Sekur offers closed-loop secure encrypted products for emails, text messages, and soon VPN (Virtual Private Networks). Individuals, Small-Medium Businesses (SMBs), and governmental entities can subscribe. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger platforms give a closed-loop private communication available on iOS, Android, and web base. The "Chat-by-Invite" is available in many countries, offering end-users a secure SMS text platform. A Sekur subscriber can even protect a recipient who is not a subscriber by giving them the same secure and private encrypted e-communication. Businesses can now migrate business domain emails to the Sekur host platform for an affordable cybersecurity solution. Sekur's personnel and products are always focused on privacy and security. Alain said it is in the Company's DNA to maintain a mine-set in privacy and create more products and services to protect. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, never collects, or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers, and never "Heatmaps" data. With military-grade encryption technology, Sekur subscribers know they have private e-communications. Alain offers viewers who would like to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY15, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans. Yearly - subscribers get the first two months free, and with the promo code, a subscriber is saving about 42% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

About Zenith Prep Academy :

Zenith Prep Academy, located in Newark, California, works with 6th–12th graders to help them figure out what they want to do, reveal their hidden strengths, and help them capitalize & double down on those strengths. These are the types of students’ colleges always want. Zenith’s students have access to the very best resources: coaches, mentors, & role models guiding them every step of the way. Throughout Zenith’s 15+ years of experience, they built a proprietary database of all the best, most impressive, and competitive internships/programs. Team members work with their students to develop their resumes to be competitive and get accepted into some of the most competitive & prestigious programs/internships. Zenith doesn’t just give advice; they guide students to success; students receive a 6x higher acceptance rate for the top 25 universities - https://www.zenithprepacademy.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com ; Twitter : @sekurprivate .

About OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN):

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC: OCLN) provides a private, clean water solution beyond legacy government-controlled water systems. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That's good for business and sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™ , is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in on-site, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. The Company has weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

