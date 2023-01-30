HyFi company is in trouble owing to complaints from an employee
NEW DELHI, HARYANA, INDIA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyFi company is in trouble owing to complaints from an employee.
An ex-employee of Hyfi has accused the organization of not clearing the salary and not interacting with him when asked about the pending salary.
An employee of Hyfi has raised a complaint against the CEO and the organization for not paying his salary and asking them to do extra work. In addition, the working culture of the organization is not up to the market, which made him unhappy with the organization. The organization's management team does not bother to care about the health and personal life of the employees. There has been a complaint from employees on various occasions that the CEO of the organization does not bother to interact with them and listen to their problems and issues related to their work. Most often, the management and team leaders are not even clear about their goals, mission, and vision. Which makes it difficult for the employees to work in such an environment.
In the complaint, employees have asked the organization to respond to their queries and clear their pending salaries on an urgent basis. Employees have urged the organization to settle things otherwise, appropriate action against the organization will be taken, which might trouble both parties legally. This complaint against the organization is also a wake-up call for investors as the organization is not clear on the agenda and long-term goal. Even though the organization claims to be a US-listed company, the employees have claimed that it does not follow any international work ethic. It was also mentioned in the complaint that the organization does not follow a proper hiring and firing procedure, even earlier they fired employees without any prior notice period. So, the investors planning to invest in this organization must be cautious enough before investing as they might also lose their money.
About the organization
HyFi is a publicly traded fintech firm with headquarters in Florida that has created and controls an innovative project finance platform for impact investments that is centered on ESG and green projects. A ready customer base offers the platform solid support once it launches. After 18 months of work by a sizable group of top-notch developers, this endeavor is now available for purchase. HyFi's main goal is to address the issue of financial access for issuers who have built their enterprises around sustainability and the development of the environment or humanity, owners who do not want to cede ownership of their businesses.
Abhishek Bakshi
