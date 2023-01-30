Employee Appreciation Day, March 3, is Important Opportunity to Drive Workplace Wellness, Gardenuity Says
Retaining engaged employees is a top priority, and gardening experiences at work provide a double dose of positive employee recognition and wellness
It has been proven that employees who are around gardens have elevated mood and reduced stress. Giving them opportunities to nurture nature can deliver a double dose of appreciation and wellness.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most companies today are focused on enhancing employee retention, mental health and productivity, but don’t always know how to achieve these goals. Gardenuity, a leader in bringing the health and wellness benefits of plants and gardening to corporate workplaces and homes, advises companies to look at National Employee Appreciation Day on March 3 as an opportunity to make a positive impact.
— Donna Letier, Gardenuity CEO
Gardenuity, which has worked with major companies such as Cigna, Walmart, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft and many others, has witnessed continued momentum and investments by companies in employee retention and well-being efforts focused on gardening as a unique way to show appreciation, focus on wellness, and drive engagement.
“Science shows that gardening and appreciation both positively impact brain chemistry in some of the same ways,” said Gardenuity Chief Executive Officer Donna Letier. “It has been proven that employees who feel ‘heard and valued’ have higher morale and better performance, and those who are around plants and gardens have elevated mood and reduced stress. So, recognizing employees with garden gifts and opportunities to nurture them can deliver a double dose of appreciation and wellness for the people who make companies work day in and day out,” she added.
For National Employee Appreciation Day 2023, Gardenuity has a wide array of plant and garden gifts that are unique, including:
• Gratitude Garden: Send employees a garden to enjoy wherever they live, work and play. Recipients will receive a complete garden kit with fully-rooted plants. Plants are matched to the recipient’s location using Gardenuity’s patent pending Match technology. No gardening experience is needed, and recipients will have ongoing Grow Pro support that includes weather alerts, recipes, growing advice, and wellness content from Gardenuity. Branded options for companies wanting to include their logo on each kit are available. Gardens are $78 per piece and include the kit, plants, Grow Pro support and shipping.
• Quotable Desktop Garden: Companies can put custom inspirational quotes aligned with their purpose and culture on a desktop garden that will be a constant reminder for employees that they are valued and appreciated for helping the company grow. Each desktop garden kit includes a planter, custom soil, plants and plant nutrients, a season of Grow Pro support and wellness microsteps from Gardenuity that remind team members how to let nature nurture them. Cost per garden ranges from $58 to $68 including shipping.
• Appreciation Grows Desktop Garden: Companies can put their own QR code on the Gardenuity Mini or Nano gardens so that every time employees scan the QR code, they go to a company site that allows the organization to show appreciation throughout the year. The Mini and Nano gardens are small desktop planters that come with fully-rooted plants and Grow Pro support. Cost ranges from $39 to $58 per garden including shipping.
• Cheers for You Workshop: Companies can turn appreciation into an event that employees will never forget. Each employee will receive a Cheers garden kit complete with plants that match to their location. Then, Gardenuity will host a live virtual or in-person garden workshop to focus on caring for their Cheers gardens and providing a team building experience that allows leaders to highlight specific accomplishments throughout the event. The cost of the workshop (for 12 or more employees) is included in the cost of each garden kit, which is $78 including shipping. There is no limit to the number of workshop participants. For workshop details, reach out to Sales@gardenuity.com.
Gardenuity is a women-founded and led garden experience company that was established in 2017, and today is a leader in the “gardening for wellness” movement, which relies on science-backed evidence that clearly shows plants and gardening—indoors or outdoors—can provide a host of physical and mental wellness benefits. The company brings gardens and gardening experiences to consumers nationwide at home in urban and suburban settings, as well as corporate workplaces where employers are looking for ways to bring wellness to their employees wherever they live and work.
About Gardenuity: Gardening for Good
Gardenuity, founded in 2017 by Donna Letier and Julie Eggers, is a technology enabled business bringing gardens and gardening experiences into the health and wellness category. The company delivers customized container gardens and gardening experiences to consumers and corporations across the country. Based in Dallas, Gardenuity is a recognized leader in gardening for wellness, helping individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance, mental health, and nutritional wellness.
With its patent pending Match technology platform, custom garden kits, and garden experiences, the company has celebrated over 3 million harvests, meaning customers who have gardens with Gardenuity have harvested more than 3 million times combined. Gardenuity has also led more than 3,000 events and experiences, and worked with more than 500 companies including leading names such as Cigna, Marsh McLennan Agency, Salesforce, Uber, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Walmart, JPMorgan Chase, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), KPMG, and Microsoft.
TikTok