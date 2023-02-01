Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,854 in the last 365 days.

SOCIAL BREW CONSCIOUS COFFEE LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF PANCAKE MIXES IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL PANCAKE MONTH

Social Brew's new line of Hawaiian-inspired pancake mixes

Social Brew's new line of Hawaiian-inspired pancake mixes

New product line complements Social Brew’s high-quality coffee offering, gives consumers more ways to support survivors of human trafficking

UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Brew, a farm-to-cup e-commerce coffee company dedicated to helping survivors of global human trafficking, has launched a variety of Hawaiian-inspired pancake mixes just in time for February, National Pancake Month.

The delicious and easy-to-make 8 oz. dry mixes come in four bold flavors inspired by the islands: Coconut, Guava, Macadamia Nut and Mochi, range in price from $4.99-5.99 a bag and are a perfect pairing to Social Brew’s specialty coffee offerings. As part of its mission, Social Brew donates 50% of its profits to aid victims of human trafficking.

“Adding pancakes to the Social Brew lineup was a natural next step for us,” said Simone Ispahani, Social Brew Founder & CEO. "Each pancake flavor pairs perfectly with our gourmet coffee blends, and offers consumers another option to support the fight against human trafficking with their purchase. To date, Social Brew has made several meaningful donations to our two non-profit partners to raise awareness of the costs of human trafficking and help the victims of this global tragedy recover from their trauma. Looking ahead, we plan to build on this momentum as we expand our mission to help prevent human trafficking and support survivors."

Social Brew’s donations support two select nonprofit organizations: Denver-based Beautiful Feet Wellness, which provides wellness services to individuals freed from human trafficking, and Honolulu-based Ho’ōla Nā Pua, committed to the prevention of sex trafficking and providing care for children who have been exploited.

In addition to the new pancake line, Social Brew coffee includes a range of extraordinary beans that are ethically sourced from farmers and roasters in Hawaii, Brazil, and Colombia including 100% Kona Coffee Single Origin, Best Hawaiian Blend Coffee and Best Decaf Coffee Brazil Single Origin.

Social Brew’s new pancake line is available for purchase today. To purchase and learn more about Social Brew’s mission, visit socialbrew.us and follow the brand @sipsocialbrew. Samples and interviews with Simone Ispahani, Social Brew Founder & CEO, are available upon request.

ABOUT SOCIAL BREW:
Social Brew is a global, farm-to-cup e-commerce coffee company with its headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2020 by Simone Ispahani, Social Brew coffee includes a range of extraordinary beans that are ethically sourced from farmers and roasters in Hawaii, Brazil, and Colombia. Social Brew donates 50% of its proceeds to helping global victims of human trafficking in rebuilding their lives with renewed hope, dreams, self-esteem and above all, freedom.

To learn more about Social Brew, visit socialbrew.us or follow on:

Instagram: @sipsocialbrew

Facebook: @sipsocialbrew

Megan Marcotte
Tier One Partners
+1 845-590-2887
email us here

You just read:

SOCIAL BREW CONSCIOUS COFFEE LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF PANCAKE MIXES IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL PANCAKE MONTH

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.