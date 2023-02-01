SOCIAL BREW CONSCIOUS COFFEE LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF PANCAKE MIXES IN CELEBRATION OF NATIONAL PANCAKE MONTH
New product line complements Social Brew’s high-quality coffee offering, gives consumers more ways to support survivors of human traffickingUNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Brew, a farm-to-cup e-commerce coffee company dedicated to helping survivors of global human trafficking, has launched a variety of Hawaiian-inspired pancake mixes just in time for February, National Pancake Month.
The delicious and easy-to-make 8 oz. dry mixes come in four bold flavors inspired by the islands: Coconut, Guava, Macadamia Nut and Mochi, range in price from $4.99-5.99 a bag and are a perfect pairing to Social Brew’s specialty coffee offerings. As part of its mission, Social Brew donates 50% of its profits to aid victims of human trafficking.
“Adding pancakes to the Social Brew lineup was a natural next step for us,” said Simone Ispahani, Social Brew Founder & CEO. "Each pancake flavor pairs perfectly with our gourmet coffee blends, and offers consumers another option to support the fight against human trafficking with their purchase. To date, Social Brew has made several meaningful donations to our two non-profit partners to raise awareness of the costs of human trafficking and help the victims of this global tragedy recover from their trauma. Looking ahead, we plan to build on this momentum as we expand our mission to help prevent human trafficking and support survivors."
Social Brew’s donations support two select nonprofit organizations: Denver-based Beautiful Feet Wellness, which provides wellness services to individuals freed from human trafficking, and Honolulu-based Ho’ōla Nā Pua, committed to the prevention of sex trafficking and providing care for children who have been exploited.
In addition to the new pancake line, Social Brew coffee includes a range of extraordinary beans that are ethically sourced from farmers and roasters in Hawaii, Brazil, and Colombia including 100% Kona Coffee Single Origin, Best Hawaiian Blend Coffee and Best Decaf Coffee Brazil Single Origin.
Social Brew’s new pancake line is available for purchase today. To purchase and learn more about Social Brew’s mission, visit socialbrew.us and follow the brand @sipsocialbrew. Samples and interviews with Simone Ispahani, Social Brew Founder & CEO, are available upon request.
ABOUT SOCIAL BREW:
Social Brew is a global, farm-to-cup e-commerce coffee company with its headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2020 by Simone Ispahani, Social Brew coffee includes a range of extraordinary beans that are ethically sourced from farmers and roasters in Hawaii, Brazil, and Colombia. Social Brew donates 50% of its proceeds to helping global victims of human trafficking in rebuilding their lives with renewed hope, dreams, self-esteem and above all, freedom.
To learn more about Social Brew, visit socialbrew.us
