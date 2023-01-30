The Village at Mercy Creek Named Best Senior Living Community in Bloomington-Normal
It is an honor for The Village at Mercy Creek to be recognized as the area’s first choice for senior living.”NORMAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, The Village at Mercy Creek received top honors as one of the Bloomington-Normal area’s best senior living communities, sweeping several categories in the 2022 Pantagraph Readers’ Choice Awards.
— The Village at Mercy Creek Executive Director Holly Hall
The community, which is located at 1501 Mercy Creek Drive in Normal, earned first place honors in the Best Senior Living Facility, Best Independent Living and Best Assisted Living categories.
“It is an honor for The Village at Mercy Creek to be recognized as the area’s first choice for senior living,” Executive Director Holly Hall said. “Our genuine, caring staff strives for excellence as they fulfill our mission to help Mercy Creek residents Live Joyfully, and we appreciate the support of those who voted for our community to win the Readers’ Choice Awards.”
Nearly 250,000 votes were submitted for the top businesses in the area this year. Earning recognition as the area’s best senior living community is a testament to the care and services provided by The Village Mercy Creek.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
