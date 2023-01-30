IQ Fiber Announces Expansion to Nassau and St. Johns Counties

$36 million expansion to include Anastasia Island and Fernandina Beach

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 – IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, announces it has launched network deployment projects in Anastasia Island in St. Johns County and Fernandina Beach in Nassau County. Design and engineering work is complete and construction of the $36 million project will begin in the coming weeks.

IQ Fiber’s network has expanded rapidly over the past year and the company now serves or has projects underway in Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau Counties including San Marco, Beauclerc, Mandarin, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Orange Park, Lakeside, Ridgeview and Fleming Island.

“We are excited to continue our expansion to serve the greater metropolitan area,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “IQ Fiber provides a refreshing new choice to Northeast Florida residents with a streamlined, straight-forward customer experience and a 100% fiber-optic network that’s purpose-built for the modern internet.”

IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

IQ Fiber, headquartered in Jacksonville, is bringing high-speed, state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic internet to areas of Northeast Florida that do not currently have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services. The first phase of the network will deliver fiber-optic internet to 60,000 homes across Northeast Florida. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is Northeast Florida's only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

###

Attachments

Maria Coppola IQ Fiber 9043123321 maria@coppolapr.com