iCoreConnect Inc. Announces Appointment of Two Leading Industry Executives to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Ocoee, FL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. , (OTCQB: ICCT), a cloud based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with an enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced the appointment of Kevin McDermott, SAP, and Harry Travis, The Travis Group, to the company’s Board of Directors.



Kevin McDermott has been with SAP for 19 years and presently is Head of North American Channel Sales for SAP . Throughout Kevin's highly successful career, he has earned the highest corporate accolades and achievements. He and his teams at both Xerox and SAP have consistently overachieved.

Harry Travis is President of The Travis Group. Prior to forming his company, Harry was Senior Vice President, Member Services Operations at CVS Caremark. Prior to joining CVS Caremark in 2020, he was the President and CEO of digital health startup etectRx, Inc. which developed an innovative digital pill system that incorporates a tiny ingestible sensor into a capsule. He is a nationally known speaker on the topic of the disruptive impact of digital technologies on the practice and business of pharmacy. He holds a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh, School of Pharmacy and an MBA from The Darden School at the University of Virginia.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, states, “With the recent announcement of our business combination agreement with FG Merger Corp. and the anticipated move to the Nasdaq, we are looking to strengthen our board to enhance shareholder value and expand our reach into enterprise customers.”

Kevin remarks, “I am very excited to join the Board of Directors of iCoreConnect and look forward to working with Robert and the other board members.”

“Harry has held senior leadership positions with Baxter Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Accredo/Medco, Aetna and CVS,” elaborates Robert McDermott. “His track record includes successful P&L management of high growth specialty pharmaceutical distribution companies with over two billion in annual revenue. The expertise he brings to the board is tremendous.”

“iCoreConnect’s applications and services are needed more than ever as all healthcare providers search for improvements in productivity and quality. I am excited to bring my expertise to the iCoreConnect board,” states Harry Travis.

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

