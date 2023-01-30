Submit Release
SmileDirectClub to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results on February 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and year end 2022 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, after close of market.

David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Troy Crawford, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

SmileDirectClub Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call Details 
Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Time: 8 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Central Time) 
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) 

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13735275.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub  
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com 
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com


