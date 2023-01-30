Synthetic Latex Polymers Market on an Uptrend as Building and Construction Industry Growth Expedites

Fairfield Market Research Identifies Growth Potential Through Infrastructural Developments

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to the ongoing trade dispute between the US, and China, the synthetic latex polymers market is one among the worst-hit industries, and this is only expected to escalate in the coming years. Kraton Performance Polymers is presently reeling under declining share prices and overall brand value. As per the details highlighted in an upcoming research report by Fairfield Market Research, increasing building and construction activities being undertaken across the globe due to urbanization to remain a significant factor that is expected to boost the adoption of synthetic latex polymer products. As per the findings of this study, booming population figures are also slated to profoundly influence the utilization of these products for various construction projects. Moreover, the increasing use of these polymers in paints and coatings applications is another element fueling growth potential for this global market.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The synthetic latex polymers market is segmented based on – Type, Application, and Region. With respect to market ‘Type’ segmentation, the ‘Vinyl Acetate Polymer’ segment is expected to account for the majority market share, followed by the ‘Styrene Acrylics’ sub-segment. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these products for various purposes. Based on the ‘Application’ aspect of this market, the ‘Paints and Coatings’ sub-segment accounted for a significant market share owing to the further expansion of the building and construction sector. This sector is steadily increasing in this area of application due to surging levels of urbanization and higher disposable incomes among individuals worldwide.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Based on regional analysis, the Asia Pacific is slated to remain a significant area of operations for players in the synthetic latex polymers market. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these polymers for end-use applications. Moreover, this region is also the world’s largest producer of synthetic latex polymers. Other crucial elements contributing to the further augmentation of this regional market include the spike in existing populations, as well as the development of several smart city projects in this region. Moreover, the increasing demand for adhesives by various end-use industries in this region is another essential factor contributing to regional market growth prospects.

Key Players in Synthetic Latex Polymers Market

Apart from BASF SE (Germany), and Dow Chemical (US), this report will also cover other prominent players in the synthetic latex polymers market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of the other major profiled companies include Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Synthomer Plc (UK), and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (US).

Global Synthetic Latex Polymers Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Styrene Acrylics

Acrylics

Styrene Butadiene

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboard

Carpets

Nonwovens





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Source-Wise Analysis

Form-Wise Analysis

Distribution Channel-Wise Analysis

End Use-Wise Analysis

Processing-Wise Analysis

Region-Wise Analysis

Country-Wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





