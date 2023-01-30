CareCloud to Explore Business Opportunities at Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai

/EIN News/ -- CareCloud’s director of digital marketing, Ali Zeeshan, will share his knowledge on how digital health solutions can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery in the Middle East

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will explore business opportunities and share digital health knowledge at the Arab Health Exhibition & Congress, which will take place Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event is reported to be the largest of its kind in the Middle East, with 3,000 exhibitors representing 70 countries, more than 50,000 expected attendees and nine continuing medical education-accredited conferences within the exhibition.

CareCloud’s director of digital marketing, Ali Zeeshan, will use the platform to talk about digital health transformation and connected health at 4:30 p.m. GST on Jan. 31 in the exhibition’s Intelligent Health Pavillion. Zeeshan will tap into CareCloud’s experience implementing digital technologies, including remote patient monitoring, and their ability to improve care delivery.

The U.S. healthcare system, the market within which CareCloud operates, is primarily private and expensive, and is known for its advanced technologies and research. The Dubai healthcare system is government-funded, provides universal coverage at affordable costs, and is known for its modern technology and advanced medical facilities. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has invested heavily in the development of world-class hospitals and medical facilities, as well as in the training and education of healthcare professionals. Now, they are pushing for the digitization of healthcare, and have introduced initiatives and policies aimed at promoting the use of technology and digital solutions in healthcare to improve patient care and streamline operations.

CareCloud has a strong presence in the U.S. digital health field and is steadily adding more options to its suite of digital health solutions since first introducing it in early 2022. Known as CareCloud Wellness, the digital health suite propels forward-thinking practices into the next generation of healthcare by leveraging the power of home healthcare solutions, such as chronic care management and remote patient monitoring.

“The UAE recognizes digital health as a key driver of economic growth and innovation,” said Zeeshan. “By investing in digital health, the government hopes to attract companies and create more jobs in the healthcare sector, as well as improve the efficiency and effectiveness of country’s healthcare delivery. CareCloud has developed one of the industry’s most extensive suites of technology-enabled healthcare solutions, and is a recognized leader in the digital health arena. We are excited to contemplate expanding our reach beyond the U.S., with global partners and customers to complement our global workforce.”

To learn more about how CareCloud already impacts the digital health arena throughout the U.S., visit carecloud.com/digital-health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, and economic activity in general.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com