DAH! India-Inspired Yogurt Brand Expands Award-Winning Lassi Line With New “Grab And Go” 7oz Edition at Sprouts

The new 7oz single serving DAH! Lassi Padma Lakshmi with the new 7oz DAH! Lassi DAH! 7oz "Grab and Go" Lassi now at Sprouts nationwide

The Probiotic-Rich Single Serving Yogurt Smoothie, Introduced Due To Customer Demand, Is Offered In Signature Flavors Alphonso Mango And Vanilla With Cardamom

DAH! Lassi can play a vital role in gut health, nutrition, in getting enough protein, and in being a great addition to our diet – and it is just plain delicious.” — Brand Partner and Culinary Expert, Padma Lakshmi

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAH! (dah-hee), America’s #1 award-winning India-inspired yogurt expands its Lassi yogurt smoothie line with new grab-and-go bottles. DAH!’s new grab-and-go bottles include Alphonso Mango and Vanilla with Cardamom, all available in the new 7oz single serving bottle. DAH! is rolling out this expansion nationwide at all Sprouts locations across the US. due to growing customer demand for a single serving size.

“DAH!’s Lassi (yogurt smoothie) is uniquely special because it has more probiotics and less added sugar than comparable drinkable yogurts. I’m excited to be able to share this with the American public because it may be something new for them, and it is a product I truly enjoy. The entire probiotic-rich line features flavorful yogurts authentic to the culinary style of India. DAH! can play a vital role in gut health, nutrition, in getting enough protein, and in being a great addition to our diet – and it is just plain delicious.” - Brand Partner, Author, and Culinary Expert, Padma Lakshmi.

Padma Lakshmi officially partnered with DAH! as a board advisor at the top of 2022. DAH!’s Lassi, India-style drinkable yogurt, is low in sugar, packed with protein, contains billions of probiotics, and is absolutely DAHlicious. Rooted in the time-honored traditions of Indian food culture, DAH! yogurts are crafted through a slow-culturing process that gives DAH! its incredible flavor and smooth, velvety texture. This slower process also means their yogurts are naturally more nutritious, delivering high probiotic content and less sugar to promote digestive health and overall well-being. Every serving has 15 billion probiotics.

Born in India, Lassi is a yogurt smoothie cooked at a lower temperature for a longer period yielding a smooth, richly textured, intensely flavorful product. DAH!’s Lassi varieties are made with real fruit and pack 15 billion live probiotics per serving in every 32 oz bottle and 15 billion probiotics in the new 7oz serving size, making them delicious and excellent for digestive health.

Grab-and-go Lassi will join DAH!’s existing portfolio of Lassi in two of its signature flavors: their award-winning Alphonso Mango (with mangos sourced from India) plus their Vanilla with Cardamom, available at Sprouts retailers nationwide.

“We spent a lot of time researching the behavioral aspects of consumers inclined to partake in drinkable yogurt products such as our DAH! Lassi,” stated Mike Hagan, CEO of Emerging Brands for DAH!/Keen Growth Capital. “The data suggested that experientially a new generation of drinkable yogurt consumers were dragging their backpacks into a variety of retail shops and wanting to choose their preferred beverage of choice for immediate consumption.”

Hagan additionally notes, “DAH! Lassi with its resplendent taste profile has momentum and today’s market is honed for single serve occasions, as 'on the go' consumers are craving health and wellness beverages with portability. Additionally, our new 7oz offering will be a vehicle to stimulate trial for consumers on the fence about trading up to a multi-serve size on a brand they may have not tried."

About DAH!

DAH! merges the time-tested, ancient wisdom of India’s culinary traditions with the precision of modern methods and technologies to produce premium, slow-cultured products high in probiotics in dairy and plant-based offerings. DAH!’s current product line-up includes Lassi, a slow-cultured drinkable yogurt smoothie, and Dahi, a traditional Indian yogurt that’s smooth and creamy, crafted with whole milk and packed with 15 billion probiotics per serving (60 billion total in 32-oz. cartons). This is the highest amount of probiotics per serving on the market. DAH! products are available in traditional and natural grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans Food Market, Fresh Direct, Market Basket, Jewell, select Kroger locations, and more, plus for delivery on Instacart.com. To learn more about DAH!, please visit www.dahlicious.com. Follow @dahlicious.

About Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, television producer, host, and a New York Times best-selling author. She is the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series Taste the Nation and the 2021 Critics Choice Award winner. Lakshmi also serves as host and executive producer of Bravo’s globally recognized, two-time Emmy-winning series Top Chef, which she has hosted for 20 seasons. Lakshmi is co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA) and an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Artist Ambassador for immigrants and women's rights. Lakshmi was appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Grab and 7oz Grab-and-go Lassi is now available at Sprouts retailers nationwide.

To learn more about DAH!, please visit www.dahlicious.com and follow us on social @dahlicious